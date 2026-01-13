‘You have to keep yourself ready’, KL Rahul gives life lesson to budding cricketers

Vadodara, Jan 13 (IANS) Indian wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul was seen sharing his wisdom and experience with a group of young cricketers during Team India’s training session in Vadodara, where the Men in Blue registered a four-wicket win against New Zealand in the first match of the ongoing ODI Series.

In a video shared by the BCCI on Tuesday, the 33-year-old Rahul, dressed in Team India’s training kit, was seen answering questions from the budding players.

One youngster asked Rahul what to do in a situation when chances are hard to come by, to which the senior batter responded by motivating him to keep working hard and stay ready for opportunities.

"You will definitely get a chance to show your talent, whether it’s in a domestic, international, or local tournament. You just have to work hard and be ready when your opportunity comes, and grab it with both your hands. As a cricketer, it’s the only thing we can do," Rahul said in the video.

"It’s a difficult phase for everyone when we do not get a chance, but everyone has to go through that phase. No one can stay at the top forever. There will be anger and frustration, but try to snap out of it and do what is in your control, and leave the rest to God. Whenever God gives you a chance, use it wisely," he added.

Rahul played a fiery knock in the first ODI at the BCA Stadium. He finished the game in style by hitting two fours and a six in the 49th over to help India beat New Zealand by four wickets. Rahul scored 29 runs off just 21 balls, including two fours and a six.

KL Rahul will be in action again on Wednesday when India take on New Zealand at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot in the second ODI of the three-match series.

