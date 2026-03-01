March 01, 2026 9:49 AM हिंदी

US-Israel airstrikes kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, Iranian state media confirms

Tehran, March 1 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel airstrikes, confirms Iranian state media.

Four relatives of Khamenei, including his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law, were also killed in the US-Israeli strikes, reported Iran's Fars News Agency on Sunday, citing sources.

Earlier, taking to Truth Social, Trump announced that the Iranian Supreme Leader was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes, calling it the "single greatest chance" for Iranians to reclaim control of their country.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump said in a statement. He called it “Justice for the people of Iran” and for “all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.”

Trump said Khamenei “was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.”

“We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us,” Trump said. Repeating a warning issued earlier, he added: “Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!”

He claimed that “not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated.”

Prior to the US President, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had publicly said that there were "many signs indicating Khamenei is no longer." He, however, stopped short of an outright confirmation. "Khamenei’s compound was destroyed," Netanyahu said.

