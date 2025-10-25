October 25, 2025 9:14 PM हिंदी

'You don't talk when a player is selected, only when dropped': MSK Prasad on political row surrounding Sarfaraz Khan’s exclusion

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Former chairman of the national selection committee, MSK Prasad, was very vocal about his stance on players being selected based on their name, surname, or religion, and said that such a thing never happens during the selection process. This comes after a politician levied allegations on the Indian coach Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel, accusing them of the non-selection of Sarfaraz Khan owing to the cricketer’s surname.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Prasad, who was India’s Chief National Selector from 2016 to 2020, said that the panel never shows any bias towards a player based on their religion or community background. He also stated that those who think so ‘don’t understand Indian cricket at all.’

“It'll never happen. When the kid got selected, forget Sarfaraz —generally, when a player is selected, you don't talk about communities, regionalism, or other stuff. But why do all these things come out only when someone is dropped? We all know that Sarfaraz Khan has done exceptionally well; he has done well in domestic cricket and all. There could be some reason that the selectors would come out and tell. I don't really foresee Sarfaraz being dropped in an India A game.

“There must be a solid reason; it may be any reason, but let the selectors come out and say it. But my opinion on regionalism and communalism being the reason behind a player being dropped is absolutely... ah! I don't think I've ever come across such a thing, because we never take the community or a particular religion into account when selecting. The only thing that is considered is a player's performance. And if someone is thinking along those lines, they are wrong and don't understand Indian cricket at all,” Prasad said.

A political controversy erupted recently when Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed accused Indian cricket team head coach Gambhir, a former Member of Parliament representing the BJP, of religious bias after Sarfaraz was left out of the India 'A' squad for the upcoming series against South Africa 'A'.

In a post on X, Shama wrote, "Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname! Just asking. We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter," triggering a fierce political and social media backlash.

However, Prasad condemned the statements and clarified the situation, stating that the selectors would never favour any player and would choose them solely based on their performances and abilities.

-- IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ronit Roy calls son Agasthya 'one in trillion' as he turns 18

Ronit Roy calls son Agasthya 'one in trillion' as he turns 18

FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup 2025 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Goa

Super Cup 2025: FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen (Photo Credit: Nithya Menen/Instagram)

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on seven-wicket defeat to Australia in Women's ODI World Cup match in Indore on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says SA captain Wolvaardt on defeat to Australia

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report (File image)

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth