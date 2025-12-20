You can't let Bumrah bowl four overs without damage: Steyn

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Former pace legend Dale Steyn was full of praise for India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after the team’s commanding performance in the fifth and final T20I against South Africa that set the stage for the Men in Blue’s 3-1 series win on Friday as the hosts clinched a 30-run victory.

India’s victory was built on an important 100-run partnership between Tilak Verma and Pandya, providing the team with a strong total. The bowlers then dominated, with Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy delivering crucial spells that disrupted South Africa’s pursuit and secured the series victory convincingly.

Speaking on JioStar, Dale Steyn dissected South Africa’s chase collapse against Bumrah, saying, “It’s the Bumrah effect—you can’t let him bowl four overs without damage. South Africa played it safe, surviving him while attacking others, but once he got Quinton de Kock, it triggered Hardik’s wicket, then Chakaravarthy’s flow.

"Chasing 230-240 demands fighting fire with fire; you can’t let elite bowlers dictate. Bumrah always creates that window for others—South Africa should’ve gone after him harder, as he’ll get you out anyway if you just wait.”

He also opined on Chakaravarthy’s dominance over South Africa’s middle order, stating, “Many South Africans struggle to pick Varun Chakaravarthy—Aiden Markram reads him best but still gets out to him often because he plays aggressively. Others like Ferreira get completely foxed by his soft prods and uncertain spin. He has a clear edge over their middle order; even Markram’s now cautious, which is the last mindset a batter wants against him.”

Dubbing Pandya as a ‘superhero’ and lauding his mental dominance, Steyn added, “Hardik was fantastic—he’s transcended sportsman into celebrity territory, walking out like a superhero in a scripted movie plot where nobody alters his plan. It’s not a bad attitude; it’s pure dominance, an aura where nobody else can match what he does.

"You see it in his stance and presence—he’s operating at another level mentally, unbreakable in a game that’s all about mental battles. All these players are skilled, but he’s elevated beyond.”

