PM Modi doing best for India, don’t expect you to understand, says Mary Millben to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) US singer Mary Millben on Friday chastised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, saying that the Indian PM is doing the best for his country, and he understands the long game and diplomacy.

Millben's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Centre in response to Trump’s claim that India has agreed to stop buying oil from Russia.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Millben wrote: "You are wrong, @RahulGandhi. PM @narendramodi is not afraid of President Trump. PM Modi understands the long game and his diplomacy with the US is strategic. Just as @POTUS will always put America’s interests first, so will PM Modi do what is best for India. And I applaud that. That’s what Heads of State do. They do and say what is best for their country."

She further added, "I don’t expect you to understand this type of leadership because you don’t possess the acumen to be PM of India. Best to return to your “I hate India” tour that has an audience of one - you."

Mary Millben is an American singer, actress, and cultural ambassador. She first met PM Modi in June 2023 when he was on a state visit to the US.

She performed the Indian national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., in 2023. Following her performance, she touched the feet of PM Modi to seek his blessings, attracting huge media attention.

Her reaction came after Rahul Gandhi's cryptic remarks on PM Modi following Trump's statement.

Trump on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great man" and India as "an incredible country", adding that he is open to meeting the Prime Minister on the sidelines of the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia.

The US President claimed that he has been "assured" that India won't be buying oil from Russia, while adding that he understands that it can't be done "immediately".

Reacting to Trump's claims, Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, "PM Modi is frightened of Trump".

"1. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. 2. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. 3. Cancelled the Finance Minister's visit to America. 4. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. 5. Doesn't contradict him on Operation Sindoor," the LoP added.

The US President's claims come amid reports that India continued to keep Russia as its top oil supplier in September, sourcing 34 per cent of its crude imports from Moscow.

Trump, speaking to the reporters, had said that if India doesn't buy Russian oil, it makes it "much easier" to end the conflict.

"He assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia…You can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon, and all we want from President Putin…is to stop this," he noted.

"Within a short period of time, they will not be buying oil from Russia, and they'll go back to Russia after the war's over," he emphasised.

Trump told reporters that he would also pressure China "to do the same thing".

The Trump administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India in August for purchasing Russian oil while taking no action against China.

Trump's statements come as India's trade negotiating team is already in Washington for the next round of talks with US officials, and India's chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal is slated to arrive late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Ministry stated that India can import more crude oil and natural gas worth $12-$13 billion from the US without altering the configuration of the refineries. The government is keen to diversify the country's energy import portfolio, subject to availability at the "right price".

--IANS

jk/dpb