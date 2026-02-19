Yorkshire sign Australian quick Jhye Richardson for County Championship stint

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Yorkshire County Cricket Club have secured the services of Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson as an overseas signing for the opening phase of the 2026 County Championship season.

The 29-year-old pacer will feature in the initial block of red-ball fixtures, strengthening Yorkshire’s pace attack as they aim to mount a strong early challenge. Richardson will reunite with fellow Western Australian teammates Sam Whiteman and AJ Tye, who are also part of the county’s overseas contingent for the upcoming campaign.

Richardson brings valuable international and domestic experience, having represented Australia in four Test matches, including his most recent appearance during the Boxing Day Ashes Test. His standout performance in the longest format came during the 2021 Ashes series, when he claimed impressive figures of 5 for 42 at the Adelaide Oval. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and generate pace, Richardson has also taken 122 wickets in first-class cricket at an average of 20.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the move, Richardson said, “I’m really pleased to be joining Yorkshire. The history of the club and of Headingley goes without saying so to be coming here and playing red ball cricket for the first time is an immense privilege. Speaking with the coaches gave me a great sense of what the group are looking to achieve this year and I’m ready to get over and get started.”

Yorkshire’s General Manager of Cricket, Gavin Hamilton, welcomed the signing and highlighted Richardson’s potential impact.

“Jhye is a very impressive bowler who has performed exceptionally well, and he will really complement the team for that important first part of the season. His skillsets are ones suited to English conditions, and he can make things happen with that ability to push his speed into the high 80s. Getting Jhye is a huge boost for us, and his quality underlines our ambition to build a squad capable of seriously competing in the County Championship. He’s a proven player and we’re thrilled to have secured him,” he said in a statement.

