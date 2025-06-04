June 04, 2025 9:20 PM हिंदी

Yatharth Gaur becomes first Mini Max Meritus Cup karting champion

Coimbatore, June 4 (IANS) The talented Yatharth Gaur of Leapfrog Racing topped the Mini Max class in the third round and clinched the title to become the first champion of the category which was introduced only this year in the Meco Meritus Cup karting competition which concluded in Coimbatore at the COASTT track.

“It is a dream come true. The hard work of my parents and coach Rohit sir, through the season, bore fruit, and I am very happy to clinch the title,” said an elated Yatharth Gaur.

Yatharth, the 11-year-old from Faridabad’s Santa Maria International School, emerged victorious in the hard-fought season and edged out Chennai’s Rivaan Dev Preetham, who was disqualified in the final race. The one-point advantage gained in the sixth and final race of the season saw him clinch the honours with 81 points, informed a release on Wednesday.

Yatharth, who first won a race in the very second round of his debut season in 2023 as a novice, missed 2024 due to an accident and made a successful comeback to karting after six months in 2025. He trains at Kartomania in Gurugram under the coach and Team Principal Rohit Khanna of Leapfrog Racing

Over three rounds and six races, Bengaluru’s Ishaan Madesh of Peregrine Racing won the Senior title, while Chennai’s Eshanth Vengatesan of MSport took the title in the OKJ Junior category, and Bengaluru’s Shiv Tummala of Peregrine Racing won the Micro Max category title.

Yatharth Gaur debuted in Go-kart racing in 2022 at the age of 10 years. With a passion that drives him forward, he clinched three podium wins, demonstrating his talent and determination on the track. Having competed in two national championships, he finished as the top rising star in go-kart racing before moving up to the Mini Max class.

