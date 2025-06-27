June 27, 2025 1:07 AM हिंदी

Belarus Defence Minister says India important area of country's foreign policy

Belarus Defence Minister says India important area of country's foreign policy

Minsk, June 26 (IANS) India is one of the important areas of Belarus's foreign policy, the country's Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin spotlighted during his meeting with Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh held on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting in China's Qingdao, on Thursday.

"Our countries have the same positions on current issues of international security. Belarus and India are united in the issue of the need to follow the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve existing conflicts," Khrenin said during his meeting with Singh.

According to the Defence Ministry of Belarus, Khrenin noted that cooperation with India is one of the important areas of Belarus's foreign policy, and bilateral relations are developing on the principles of mutual benefit and respect.

"In turn, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in deepening bilateral relations and emphasised that over the 33-year history of relations between Belarus and India, it has been possible not only to strengthen, but also to diversify the areas of cooperation," the statement added.

The two ministers also summed up the interim results of joint work for 2025, discussed issues of deepening cooperation, including in the field of military education, and agreed on a list of activities for the near future with an emphasis on the practical component.

The working meeting was held on the sidelines of the Meeting of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

"Enriching interaction with the Belarusian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin in Qingdao," Defence Minister Singh posted on X after the meeting.

It was under India's first-ever presidency of SCO in 2023 that Iran joined the SCO family as a new member and the signing of the Memorandum of Obligation for Belarus' SCO membership took place.

Earlier, Singh also met with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, discussing the longstanding and wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence.

Talking to X, Singh said, "Happy to have met the Defence Minister of Russia, Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao. We had insightful deliberations on boosting India-Russia defence ties".

India has longstanding and wide-ranging cooperation with Russia in the field of defence which is guided by the IRIGC-M&amp;MTC mechanism, headed by the Defence Ministers of both countries.

Longstanding and time-tested partners, both countries have been involved in several bilateral projects, including the supply of S-400, licensed production of T-90 tanks and Su-30 MKI, supply of MiG-29 and Kamov helicopters, INS Vikramaditya (formerly Admiral Gorshkov), production of Ak-203 rifles in India and BrahMos missiles.

New Delhi and Moscow have acknowledged that the military technical cooperation has evolved over time from a buyer-seller framework to one involving joint research and development, co-development and joint production of advanced defence technology and systems.

Addressing the gathering of defence ministers and security officials earlier, Singh called for united global action against terrorism, radicalisation, and extremism, citing them as the biggest threats to regional peace and trust.

Referring to the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians — including a Nepali national — Defence Minister Singh said India exercised its right to self-defence through Operation Sindoor to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure. He urged the SCO nations to reject double standards and hold terror sponsors accountable.

"Epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe," he declared, reaffirming India's zero-tolerance policy.

The visit comes just over a month after Operation Sindoor, under which India conducted targeted airstrikes on nine high-value terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

New Zealand call up rookie Jacobs, seasoned Milne for Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series. Photo credit: New Zealand Cricket

New Zealand call up rookie Jacobs, seasoned Milne for Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series

India likely to rest Bumrah for second Test to manage workload: Report

India likely to rest Bumrah for second Test to manage workload: Report

Good start for Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor in German Masters being played at the Par-73 Green Eagle Golf Course near Hamburg. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Good start for Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor in German Masters

BJP leader urges MEA for repatriation of 54 Indians stranded in Italy amid global flight disruptions

BJP leader urges MEA for repatriation of 54 Indians stranded in Italy amid global flight disruptions

‘Principles sacrificed for power’: HAM targets Lalu Prasad Yadav for ‘silence’ on Emergency

‘Principles sacrificed for power’: HAM targets Lalu Prasad Yadav for ‘silence’ on Emergency

Nagaland border close to ‘Golden Triangle’, a hub for drug smuggling: Officials

Nagaland border close to ‘Golden Triangle’, a hub for drug smuggling: Officials

Shaon Ganguly sets meet record in 400m IM; Karnataka finishes on top of medal tally on the final day of the 78th Senior National Aquatics Championships, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Thursday. Photo credit: SFI

National Aquatics: Shaon Ganguly sets meet record in 400m IM; Karnataka tops medal tally

J&K LG meets political leaders, discusses Amarnath Yatra preparations

J&K LG meets political leaders, discusses Amarnath Yatra preparations

Chennai Bulls and Hyderabad Heroes register big wins on Day 12 of Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Chennai Bulls, Hyderabad Heroes register big wins on Day 12 (Ld)

NIA searches 18 locations in 3 states over grenade attack at ex-minister's house

NIA searches 18 locations in 3 states over grenade attack at ex-minister's house