November 06, 2025 12:30 PM हिंदी

Yash joins hands with Farhan Akhtar to launch ‘120 Bahadur’ trailer

Yash joins hands with Farhan Akhtar to launch ‘120 Bahadur’ trailer

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Kannada superstar Yash has come on board to launch the trailer of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film “120 Bahadur”.

Yash is set to launch the trailer of the much-anticipated war spectacle “120 Bahadur”, which will be unveiled on Thursday at 2:07 starring Farhan and directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, as per a statement.

A powerful tribute to real-life heroes, 120 Bahadur is inspired by the Battle of Rezang La (1962), a defining moment in Indian military history when 120 soldiers of Charlie Company stood their ground against over 3000 Chinese troops.

120 Bahadur tells the extraordinary story of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought heroically in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, leading his men through one of the most defining moments in Indian military history.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Amit Chandrra, 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

Talking about Yash, the actor’s upcoming film “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” will release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026.

The release date lands in the heart of a major festive frame, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and regional New Year celebrations, followed closely by Eid, creating a high-impact four-day celebration window at the box office. With Yash returning to the big screen after 'KGF', the anticipation around 'Toxic' has only intensified.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

In addition to this, Yash also has Nitesh Tiwary’s “Ramayana”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Makers of director Prashanth Neel's film with Jr NTR drop update on film's shooting schedule! (Photo credit: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

Makers of director Prashanth Neel's film with Jr NTR drop update on film's shooting schedule!

Kunaal Roy Kapur: Feel younger, older generations today are living in isolated bubbles

Kunaal Roy Kapur: Feel younger, older generations today are living in isolated bubbles

Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram

Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram

Hailee Steinfeld reveals why every movie role feels ‘new and scary’

Hailee Steinfeld reveals why every movie role feels ‘new and scary’

India’s warehousing growth sees 16 pc growth in July-Sep, manufacturing leads

India’s warehousing growth sees 16 pc growth in July-Sep, manufacturing leads

Raj Babbar pays tribute to Sanjeev Kumar on his death anniversary, calls him a legend of ‘unmatched versatility’

Raj Babbar pays tribute to Sanjeev Kumar on his death anniversary, calls him a legend of ‘unmatched versatility’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari push each other during captaincy task

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari push each other during captaincy task

Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Bakhtiyarpur, shows inked finger

Bihar polls: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote in Bakhtiyarpur, shows inked finger

Intense trailer of period drama 'Kaantha' shows Dulquer Salmaan plays a character called T K Mahadevan (Photo Credit: Dulquer Salmaan/X)

Intense trailer of period drama 'Kaantha' released; Dulquer Salmaan plays a character called T K Mahadevan in film!

Honoured to bring to you the trophy we have been working hard for years: Harmanpreet, Madhana to PM Modi

Honoured to bring to you the trophy; you motivated us a lot: Harmanpreet, Mandhana to PM Modi