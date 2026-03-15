March 15, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Kratika Sengar takes a break from social media to 'live a little more offline'

Kratika Sengar takes a break from social media to 'live a little more offline'

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Television actress Kratika Sengar has decided to take a break from social media. She has made the decision to reset her life and focus more on it offline.

Sharing her decision on her official Instagram handle, Kratika penned, "Taking a break..to breath, reset and live a little more offline.. See you when I see you......(sic)".

Reacting to the post, one of the Instagram users penned in the comment section, "We’re gonna miss you so much! Take all the time you need, we’ll be here waiting for your comeback, Love you lots! @itsmekratika".

Another one commented, "We will always wait for your come back".

"Live your life to the fullest", read the third comment.

Kratika made her acting debut with the popular television serial "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", where she was seen playing Sanchi and Sugandhi Virani.

After this, her first major role was as Prerana Gill Garewal in another popular show, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay."

Further cementing her position, Kratika went on to play Aarti Goyal Scindia in "Punar Vivaah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara" and Payal Prasad in "Service Wali Bahu".

Talking about her personal life, Kratika tied the knot with actor Nikitin Dheer, son of late actor Pankaj Dheer, on 3 September 2014.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Devika Dheer, on 12 May 2022.

Pankaj Dheer passed away on October 15 last year after losing his battle to cancer.

Kritika keeps on remembering her late father-in-law through her emotional social media posts.

"You never liked the word in-laws — you’d always say, “She’s my daughter,” and that’s exactly how you treated me. You’d often ask with that familiar twinkle in your eyes, “Who’s the best girl in the world?” and I’d smile and say, “Mee!” I was always shy to say I love you dad, but you never stopped until I said it with ease — that was your way of wrapping me in love," read one of her posts.

--IANS

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