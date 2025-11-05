November 05, 2025 12:36 AM हिंदी

WTA Finals: Gauff defeats Paolini in straight sets to stay in title hunt

Coco Gauff defeats Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to stay in title hunt in the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. Photo credit: WTA file photo

Riyadh (Spain), Nov 4 (IANS) Defending champion Coco Gauff kept alive her hopes of reaching the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No.8 seed Jasmine Paolini in a Group stage match of the WTA Finals, the year-end championships.

While Paolini was eliminated from the Stefanie Graf Group because she lost in straight sets, Gauff (1-1) must wait for the conclusion of the later match between No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 5 Jessica Pegula to learn what scenarios will deliver her to the semifinals.

Paolini was ill in advance of the tournament, and never once looked to be her perky, upbeat self.

In her opening three-set loss to Pegula, Gauff served 17 double faults and nine breaks, and her forehand (45 unforced errors) were all over the place. Against Paolini, she was far more buttoned down.

Gauff suffered only three double faults and won 35 of her 50 service points. She was particularly sharp, winning 15 of 19 second-serve points. She has now produced 33 career Top 10 wins in her young career.

Gauff was thrilled to put that opening match behind her. “I’m really happy with how I was able to turn it around,” Gauff said afterwards. “Only three double faults -- 17 is a big difference. It just shows I can serve like this.

It was the second straight appearance at the WTA Finals for Paolini. Her singles record is 1-4, but she and partner Sara Errani are still alive as the top seeds in doubles.

Overall, Paolini came in with better recent results, winning three of four matches against Gauff -- all earlier this year. However, Gauff prevailed in straight sets last month in the Wuhan semifinal on her way to the title.

Gauff broke in Paolini’s first service game and had run off eight consecutive points when she fell into a love-40 hole. But instead of giving in and allowing the Italian back on serve, Gauff played some patient defense and won the game’s last five points to take a 3-0 lead.

But Paolini gradually worked her way into the match. She actually had three chances to level it at 4-all, but Gauff won five straight points to take a definitive 5-3 lead.

The second set began quietly and stayed on serve until the fifth game, when Gauff scored her third break of the match. Gauff came back to do it again in the seventh.

At 21, Gauff is the youngest player in the singles field. She’ll meet World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a final round-robin match on Thursday that could determine whether she advances to the semifinals.

Gauff has won 11 of the 14 finals she’s played at the Hologic WTA Tour level, a statistic that Faurel was quick to cite as evidence of her ability in the clutch.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ariana Grande forced to cancel ‘Wicked For Good’ world premiere in Brazil

Ariana Grande forced to cancel ‘Wicked For Good’ world premiere in Brazil

Indian women's team gets warm welcome on reaching New Delhi on Tuesday for a meet-up with PM Narendra Modi.

Indian women's team gets warm welcome on reaching Delhi for a meet-up with PM Modi

Uttarakhand Assembly becomes first in India to honour RSS on its centenary

Uttarakhand Assembly becomes first in India to honour RSS on its centenary

Coco Gauff defeats Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to stay in title hunt in the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. Photo credit: WTA file photo

WTA Finals: Gauff defeats Paolini in straight sets to stay in title hunt

Three Spanish clubs face tests on the road in UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Three Spanish clubs face tests on the road

Youth must lead India’s national security vision: Kiren Rijiju

Youth must lead India’s national security vision: Kiren Rijiju

Man held in Tripura for posting communal content on Facebook using fake female account

Man held in Tripura for posting communal content on Facebook using fake female account

India, Belgium deepen ties at third foreign office consultations in Brussels

India, Belgium deepen ties at third foreign office consultations in Brussels

Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 teaser out, showcases a more intense Amarendra Baahubali

Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 teaser out, showcases a more intense Amarendra Baahubali

PM Modi hails 1,125 pc surge in Indian universities in QS Asia rankings 2026

PM Modi hails 1,125 pc surge in Indian universities in QS Asia rankings 2026