Sussanne Khan suggests ex-husband Hrithik Roshan write a book 'dedicated on fatherhood'

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently penned an emotional note for his young sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan on his social media account, that reflected on fatherhood and unconditional love.

The heartfelt message left his ex-wife Sussanne Khan emotional who further suggested that the doting father should write a book dedicated to fatherhood.

Reacting in the comments section of the post, Sussanne wrote: “Epic pic… and beautiful thoughts.. u must write a book! Dedicated to fatherhood..”

Sharing a throwback photograph with his sons, Hrithik wrote, “ANOTHER STATUTORY WARNING. #loverant. Man it's so much fun to see your kids shine. Caught myself thinking how proud I am as a father.”

He added, “For the men they are growing into, their talents, accomplishments, their work ethic, humility, full-chested pride. Then it struck me, how pride always implicates accomplishment. Starts that very vicious cycle of I am loved if I perform. And slowly pride that tricksy fellow starts masquerading as ‘Love’.”

The note further read, “And so by way of this rant I'd like to clearly demonstrate (n hopefully inspire) that no matter how great my pride is, it cannot for a second compete with my love for you.

For just the way you are.

You are here.

You are enough.

You are wanted.

You belong. That’s it.”

“Now by all means go build, explore everything — success (you decide the definition), aim for success at everything even at the art of doing nothing. And failure… in fact I hope you have spectacular failures, strange ones even.,”

“And feel it all, feel it fully, every human emotion, let it wash all over you - grab some popcorn and watch it with wonder, see what it feels like in your body - the pain, joy, loss, connection, loneliness, energy, hopelessness, intimacy — At the bottom of each one - is a quiet wow. Get to it,” he added.

"Because that’s the only real pursuit. The human experience. Not meaning. Not winning. Not arriving. But Experiencing."

"(That’s the ride you signed up for.) (Not remembering was part of the rules.) (You lose nothing by having fun.) (Self growth just unlocks better levels.) (this is me half talking to myself),” he wrote.

The actor concluded, “And just in case I ever forget and start measuring you — come remind me. Love came first. Always.”

The post shared by Hrithik seems to be a throwback picture of him relaxing on a yacht with his two sons when they were much younger.

The actor is seen lying beside the boys, with the children sporting caps and sunglasses while sitting comfortably next to their father.

For the uninitiated, Hrehaan and Hridhaan are children of Hrithik Roshan and his now ex wife Sussanne Khan.

The couple who got married in 2000, welcomed Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. Hrithik and Sussanne, after 14 years of marital bliss, , separated in 2013 and officially divorced in 2014.

Despite parting ways, the former couple continues to remain good friends and co-parent their sons.

Both of them have moved on in the personal lives as well. Hrithik is currently dating actress Sabaa Azad, while Sussanne has found love in actor Arslan Goni.

The two couples are often seen spending time together and even going on mini-getaways together.

–IANS

rd/