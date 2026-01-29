January 30, 2026 1:24 AM हिंदी

WPL 2026: We kept saying we’re just one win away from final, says Mandhana as RCB storm into final

We kept saying we’re just one win away from the final, says Smriti Mandhana as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat UP Warriorz in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Vadodara, Jan 29 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana revealed that her message to the team ahead of their crucial clash against UP Warriorz (UPW) was no different from the one delivered in their previous games, a reminder that they were “just one win away from the final.” That clarity of purpose paid rich dividends on Thursday as RCB cruised to an eight-wicket victory, becoming the first team to qualify for the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara.

After restricting UP Warriorz to 143/8, RCB chased down the target with ease in just 13.1 overs, underlining their dominance in a high-stakes encounter. Mandhana acknowledged that the Warriorz openers, Meg Lanning and Deepti Sharma, gave their side a strong start before RCB’s bowlers wrested back control.

“It was brilliant. They started really well with the bat - almost 60-70 without loss -- and from there the bowlers made a strong comeback. A special mention to Grace, coming in to bowl for the first time in the tournament and picking up two crucial wickets. Nadine bowled really well again, and honestly, everyone just chipped in and bowled extremely well. When the team bowls like that, it’s a very pleasing sight to watch,” Mandhana told broadcasters after the game.

The RCB captain also highlighted the team’s calm and practical approach following recent setbacks, stressing the importance of not letting emotions dictate performances.

“Over the last two games, we’ve just told ourselves not to think emotionally or dig a hole for ourselves. We’ve played really good cricket in the first five matches. In tournaments like this, sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition as well - like Nat (Sciver-Brunt) playing a blinder in the previous game. So we reviewed things practically, focused on what we could do better, and worked on that.”

Mandhana reiterated that consistency in messaging from the support staff played a key role in keeping the squad focused during the business end of the tournament.

“Honestly, the message was the same as the last few matches -- we kept saying we’re just one win away from the final, and nothing changed. The support staff have been very consistent in their messaging, whether we win or lose, and that consistency really helps us as players. For the last three matches, it was always about being one win away, and I’m just happy that today we could get that win and go straight into the final.”

With qualification secured, Mandhana confirmed that the team would take a short break before shifting focus to the title clash next week. “Yeah, for sure. The first three or four days, everyone can do what they feel like doing -- switch off a bit. Then we’ll come back, train really hard for the final, and be ready. Definitely looking forward to the break.”

The 2024 champions will now enjoy some time off before returning to prepare for the final in hunt of their second WPL title.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

