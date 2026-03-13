Celta held at home, Betis loses away in Europa League

March 13, 2026 10:24 AM हिंदी

Madrid, March 13 (IANS) Celta Vigo and Olympique Lyonnais drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Balaidos Stadium.

Celta took the lead in the 24th minute through Javi Rueda, who took advantage of an excellent assist from Williot Swedberg to guide the ball home.

The home side was content to sit deep and concede possession to its rival, which went close on a couple of occasions, with Endrick firing a powerful shot into the side netting.

Celta were reduced to 10 men in the 54th minute when Borja Iglesias was sent off for a second yellow card after the referee judged that he had raised his arm in a challenge.

Endrick, who is on loan at Lyon from Real Madrid, equalised in the 87th minute with a left-foot shot that Celta goalkeeper Radu might have done better with, although the result was fair given that the visitors enjoyed well over 70 percent of possession.

Elsewhere, Vicente Taborda's 88th-minute penalty left Betis with plenty of work to do in the return leg at home to Panathinaikos after a 1-0 defeat in Athens.

Panathinaikos played for more than half an hour with 10 men after Anass Zaroury was sent off for a second yellow card, while Diego Llorente was dismissed for the foul that led to the penalty.

In another match, Bologna and Roma played out 1-1 draw. Denied by a brilliant Mile Svilar save before the break, Federico Bernardeschi put Bologna ahead in the 50th minute.

The Roma goalkeeper intervened again as Tommaso Pobega bore down on his goal, and the visitors then equalised through substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Donyell Malen might have won it for Gian Piero Gasperini's men but Jhon Lucani nudged his shot on to the post and Martin Vitík then rattled the crossbar with a header at the other end.

