WPL 2026: UP Warriorz announce Charli Knott as replacement for Tara Norris

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) UP Warriorz have roped in Australia's Charli Knott as replacement for left-arm medium-pacer Tara Norris, who will be unavailable for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season after being selected for the USA national team for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Nepal from January 18 to February 3, 2026.

UP Warriorz have named uncapped Australian all-rounder Knott as their replacement for the upcoming fourth edition of the WPL. Knott has been signed at her reserve price of INR 10 lakh and is set to make her maiden WPL appearance.

Uncapped at the international level, Knott brings with her considerable top-level experience, having featured in six seasons of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and two seasons of The Hundred.

A highly-rated young all-rounder, she is known for her solid technique with the bat, disciplined off-spin, and the ability to contribute across departments, adding depth and versatility to the UP Warriorz squad ahead of WPL 2026.

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz, added: “We wish Tara the very best for her international assignment. We are excited to welcome Charli Knott to UP Warriorz. She is a promising all-rounder with the skill set and temperament to contribute across departments, and make an impact.”

With Charli Knott set for her maiden WPL stint, UP Warriorz continue to build a well-rounded squad for the WPL 2026 season, combining emerging talent with experience and depth across departments. UP Warriorz will begin their campaign on January 10 against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have also withdrawn from WPL 2026, citing personal reasons, and have been replaced by their respective franchises.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have named Sayali Satghare as a replacement for Perry. Satghare, who represents Mumbai at the domestic level and has been part of the Gujarat Giants squad earlier, will join RCB at her reserve price of INR 30 lakh.

Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals have named Aussie Alana King as a replacement for Sutherland. The Australian leg-spinner, who represented UP Warriorz in the previous season, has featured in 27 T20Is and picked up 27 wickets. King will join DC at a reserve price of INR 60 lakh.

