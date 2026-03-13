Rajasthan Royals to begin pre-season training camp in Jaipur from March 17

Jaipur, March 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals will commence their first pre-season training camp in Jaipur from March 17 for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season.

The squad will assemble at Pink City, kicking off the camp with training, fitness and nets sessions at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, marking the first time the Royals' full squad, including new recruits like Jadeja and Sam Curran, coming together ahead of the season.

Under the guidance of Head Coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, the camp will focus on fostering team bonding, intensive training and planning along with strength and training sessions.

Earlier, a smaller group of players, including Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sandeep

Sharma, and recently Ravindra Jadeja had attended a short camp cum fitness assessment session at franchise’s High Performance Centre in Nagpur.

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, who will be led by captain Riyan Parag in the upcoming season, will play their first three home matches of the IPL 2026 season at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati - their alternate home ground.

The franchise is likely to travel to Guwahati on March 26 for its season opening match-up against CSK on March 30, as per the fixtures announced by the IPL Governing Council.

Royals will then travel to Ahmedabad for their second match, where they will face the Gujarat Titans on April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The clash against the Titans will be the Royals’ first away game of the season.

They will return to Guwahati for their third and fourth matches of the season where they will take on the Mumbai Indians and reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7 and 10, respectively.

Only 20 fixtures till April 12 have been revealed on account of the upcoming elections. The rest of the 2026 Indian Premier League schedule will be announced later.

Royals’ fixtures at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will be announced with the next trench of the schedule.

