WPL 2026: Ticket sales for Navi Mumbai and Vadodara games to begin on December 26

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Tickets for the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) matches in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara will go on sale from December 26 at 6 pm IST, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Thursday.

The WPL 2026 will be played across two venues - DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named District as the official ticketing agency for the fourth edition of the exciting TATA WPL. Tickets can be purchased from the official WPL website, WPL app on Android and iOS, and also on the District website,” further said the BCCI.

The tournament begins on January 9 when defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, host 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru, captained by Smriti Mandhana. Navi Mumbai will stage 11 matches till January 17 before the action shifts to Vadodara for the remaining 11 fixtures, including the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants will open the Vadodara leg with a clash against RCB, followed by a rematch of the 2025 final between Delhi Capitals, to be led by Jemimah Rodrigues, and Mumbai Indians. Once the league stage concludes on February 1, the Eliminator, contested by the second- and third-placed sides, will be held on February 3. The table topper advances directly to the final, to be played on February 5.

Set to be staged for the first time in the January-February window, the WPL avoids clashes with major women’s international cricket fixtures after three seasons were held in the February-March slot.

Two-time winners Mumbai Indians enter as defending champions, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the only other side to have lifted the WPL trophy. Delhi Capitals have finished runners-up thrice, with Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz yet to reach a final.

