WPL 2026: Still very much in competition, says coach Klinger as Gujarat Giants expect a strong finish in playoff race

Still very much in competition, says coach Klinger as Gujarat Giants expect a strong finish as playoff race hots up in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium on Tuesday.

Vadodara, Jan 20 (IANS) After two wins and three losses, including one at home in Vadodara, Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants will go all out in their final three matches of the WPL 2026 as they fancy their chances of making the playoffs at Kotambi Stadium.

Addressing the Vadodara media on Tuesday, players and coaches of the Adani Sportsline-owned team reflected on the season so far and underlined the significance of returning to Kotambi Stadium and playing in front of their home supporters.

Head Coach Michael Klinger said, “Our initial strategy was to find the right combination, especially for our playing XI. We’ve spoken to the group about the brand of cricket we want to play and the targets we aim to achieve, both in Mumbai and now in Vadodara. I felt we played some really good cricket in our first couple of games with two solid wins, but in the last three matches we’ve fallen a little off the pace and haven’t played quite at our best. With three matches still to go, we remain very much in the competition. We will have to tweak our strategy slightly, especially with the playing conditions being different here.”

Captain Ashleigh Gardner echoed the belief within the group. “We’ve played some good cricket and some not-so-good cricket, but it’s important to trust your preparation as individuals and as a team. We’re focused on building an environment where everyone is gelling well. For us, it’s about sticking to our processes and hopefully putting on stronger performances for our home crowd in these last three games.”

Senior pacer Renuka Singh spoke about adapting to conditions in Vadodara. “The wicket here has been slightly different, with different soil and a bit less bounce. As bowlers, we need to adjust quickly to the conditions, and it’s great to be playing in front of our home crowd.”

Young debutant Anushka Sharma, who is enjoying a promising season, shared her experience. “It’s been special so far. I’ve been given a clear role and the opportunity to bat in my natural position at one down, which has helped my confidence. Every day has been a new learning experience for me.”

Gujarat Giants will take on UP Warriorz in their next WPL 2026 fixture at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, in a few days.

