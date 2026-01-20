January 21, 2026 1:23 AM हिंदी

WPL 2026: Rodrigues credits 'legend' Kapp's exceptional bowling for Delhi Capitals' win

Jemimah Rodrigues credits 'legend' Marizanne Kapp's exceptional bowling for Delhi Capitals' win over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Vadodara, Jan 21 (IANS) After leading her team, Delhi Capitals, to the second victory of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 with a commanding half-century, captain Jemimah Rodrigues praised Marizanne Kapp's outstanding Power-play spell that set the tone for their victory over Mumbai Indians.

Delhi built a strong foundation with the ball, led by an impressive performance from Marizanne Kapp. Kapp was exceptional at the start, bowling 16 dot balls. She gave away just eight runs in her four overs and did not allow a single boundary. Her control, alongside Nandani Sharma, left Mumbai struggling at 23/2 during the Powerplay, with Sajana (9) and Hayley Matthews (12) getting out early.

"Today was a very important game for us. I want to share this award with Kappy (Marizanne Kapp). I even asked if I could do that. The way she bowled in the Power-play got us into the game. It was one of the best spells she ever bowled. She is a legend of the game, but she still wants to become better," said Rodrigues after the match.

On the bowling side for Delhi, N. Sree Charani stood out. She took three wickets for 33 runs, including two wickets in the 18th over, to help keep the Mumbai team to a low score of 154/5. Kapp provided assistance with a 1-wicket for 8 runs effort to keep the Mumbai total to below expectations.

After a perfect start to the chase from Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma, Rodrigues 51 off 37 deliveries was key to Delhi's win. She added a quick 31 runs off mere 17 deliveries, partnering with Kapp, which came mostly in doubles. She explained that sharp running between the wickets and giving herself time early were central to building the innings on a challenging surface.

"Even when she came in, I thought what set our partnership was the running between the wickets. I think I have had a few conversations with the few people I trust. They have all told me to take some time initially. I have played a lot on pitches like this. So it is about getting through the first 10 balls. So I know if I do that, batting becomes easy."

Earlier, after suffering early jolts, the Mumbai Indians were able to create stability through their known strengths. Nat Sciver-Brunt showed her loyalty once again by being a key part of the Mumbai innings with an unbeaten 65 runs from 45 deliveries, while the captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, provided a solid performance with a score of 41. They both added 78 runs, which was the key to Mumbai's respectable total.

Rodrigues felt anything under 160 was chaseable, provided partnerships were stitched together, and added that she drew lessons from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur’s approach while batting.

"We knew that anything under 160 was a fighting score. But we would need partnerships. I learnt a little bit from Nat (Sciver-Brunt) and Harmanpreet Kaur) too, from the way they played (tonight)."

--IANS

hs/bsk/

