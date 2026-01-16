WPL 2026: Radha, Richa pull RCB out of trouble, post 182/7 against GG

Navi Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) staged a remarkable recovery after being in tatters in the Power-play to post 182/7 in 20 overs against Gujarat Giants in Match 9 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Radha Yadav produced her finest knock in the competition, hitting a remarkable Gujarat Giants off 47 balls -- her maiden WPL fifty. She also shared a 105-run stand for the fifth wicket with Richa Ghosh, who made 44 off 28 balls. Nadine de Klerk added a late flourish by making 26 off 12 balls and lifted the total beyond 180.

For Gujarat Giants, Sophie Devine was the standout by claiming three wickets, while dropped chances again hurt GG. With an in-form batting unit, GG’s chase promises to be a compelling contest. RCB made a flying start after being put in to bat, with Grace Harris taking Renuka Singh Thakur apart in the opening over, striking four boundaries as 23 runs came off it.

But GG bounced back when Kashvee Gautam’s big inswinger trapped Grace lbw for 17, while Dayalan Hemalatha miscued a hook off the all-rounder and debutante Shivani Singh pulled off a sharp one-handed catch at short fine leg.

Smriti Mandhana’s struggle continued as she fell cheaply to Renuka after edging to Rajeshwari Gayakwad at short third. Sophie added to the pressure by trapping Gautami Naik lbw to leave the visitors reeling at 45/4.

But Radha and Richa steadied the innings, counter-attacking with boundaries against Georgia Wareham and Gardner. Radha cleared long-on for six and carved fours through point, while Ghosh found the fence with a late-cut and a slap through cover.

After Radha survived an lbw review, she leaned into a pitched-up delivery from Renuka to pierce backward point for four, while Richa carved another boundary to raise the fifty of the partnership. Richa left the crowd thrilled by lofting a loopy delivery from Georgia Wareham over deep mid-wicket for six and was dropped by deep mid-off.

Kashvee’s reintroduction saw Radha pull confidently over long-on for six, before Richa showcased her power by driving Devine straight into the sight screen for a towering six. Radha reached her maiden fifty emphatically, pulling Sophie over deep square leg for six, before carving Ashleigh Gardner through the covers for a crisp boundary, and was then reprieved when a chance was put down by Bharti Fulmali on the final ball of the over.

Richa, meanwhile, showcased her touch with a deft late-cut past third man for four, before holing out to long-on off Georgia. Nadine brought out a blistering assault by smashing Kashvee for two sixes and two fours in the 19th over, worth 22 runs. Though she and Radha fell in the final over, RCB managed to cross the 180-mark.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 182/7 in 20 overs (Radha Yadav 66, Richa Ghosh 44; Sophie Devine 3-31, Kashvee Gautam 2-42) against Gujarat Giants

