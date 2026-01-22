January 22, 2026 3:52 PM हिंदी

WPL 2026: Pooja Vastrakar joins RCB ahead of playoffs

Vadodara, Jan 22 (IANS) India's seam bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has returned from injury and joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad for the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Thursday.

Vastrakar had been out of competitive action since late 2024 due to a shoulder injury.

She underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and was to link up with RCB ahead of the fourth edition of WPL. But two days before her release, she picked up an unfortunate hamstring injury and had to spend more time at CoE.

"Starring in Reds ft. Pooja Vastrakar. Experience in her stride, resilience in her run, with pace in hand and power down the order, the job gets done. Back from injury, stronger than ever, proving the naysayers wrong! 12th Man Army, welcome Pooja as she begins her next chapter in red, blue, and gold," the 2024 champions wrote on X, welcoming their star player.

Earlier, IANS reported that Vastrakar had reached Vadodara on Monday after getting clearance from CoE and was supposed to join RCB after their match against Gujarat Giants.

Vastrakar was bought by the franchise for Rs 85 lakh in the mega auction held in New Delhi last year after the all-rounder was released by defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

She has featured in 72 T20Is for India, picking 58 wickets at an economy rate of 6.39, with best figures of 4-13. She has also contributed 332 runs with the bat in T20Is. In the WPL, Pooja has played 16 matches for MI, picking seven wickets and scoring 126 runs.

Vastrakar’s inclusion will further strengthen RCB's chances in the ongoing WPL. Smriti Mandhana's team is yet to lose a match in the WPL 2026 and has qualified for the playoffs with five wins in a row. The 2024 champions will next face the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at BCA Stadium.

