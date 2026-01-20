WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt's fighting knock of 65 propels MI to 154/5 against DC

Vadodara, Jan 20 (IANS) An unbeaten 65 by all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's (41) guided Mumbai Indians to 154/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in the 13th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Nat Sciver-Brunt made sure the Mumbai Indians Women turned a shaky start into a strong finish, recovering to post a fighting total. Facing pressure during the Power-play, Mumbai found stability with Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 65 off 45 balls. Her innings moved from cautious to aggressive, shifting the momentum after she hit a six on the last ball to push MI past 150 and increase the pressure on Delhi.

Delhi took early control. Marizanne Kapp and Nandani Sharma dominated the Power-play, taking down Sajana (9) and Hayley Matthews (12) as Mumbai fell to 23/2 in six overs.

Kapp's overall numbers—8 runs conceded in four overs—highlighted her skills. Her tight line and lack of easy runs defined that phase. MI had to focus on survival, managing to reach 47/2 in nine overs at the first timeout, with Sciver-Brunt at 8 and Harmanpreet Kaur on 18. They were still rebuilding and looking for momentum.

The change came just in time. Sciver-Brunt found her rhythm, and the third-wicket partnership began to pick up speed. They added 50 runs in 45 balls, moving steadily as Mumbai reached 50 in 9.4 overs and 100 in 13.6 overs. Sciver-Brunt brought up her half-century off 34 balls, batting with growing confidence. Just when the partnership seemed set to dominate, Harmanpreet fell for 41, caught off N. Sree Charani, breaking a crucial 78-run partnership.

The final overs brought excitement and energy. At the second timeout, MI was at 119/3 in 16 overs, but Charani struck twice in the 18th over, taking out Nicola Carey (12) and Amanjot Kaur (3), the latter after a successful DRS review. Nevertheless, Sciver-Brunt remained steady, finishing with 65 off 45, while Sanskriti Gupta contributed a brisk 10 off 5, adding some late boundaries. Mumbai scored 42 runs in the last five overs, with the final-ball six securing a strong finish at 154/5 after a shaky start.

Shree Charani was the standout bowler for DC, finishing with 3 for 33 as Kapp finished for 1 for 8.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians Women 154/5 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver Brunt 65 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 41; Shree Charani 3-33, Marizanne Kapp 1-8) against Delhi Capitals.

--IANS

hs/bsk/