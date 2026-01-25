WPL 2026: Learning from defeats key to DC's turnaround, says Katey Martin

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The impressive ability of Delhi Capitals (DC) to adapt after losses and avoid repeat defeats has been central to their resurgence in the 2026 WPL, said former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin.

The franchise's strategic shift since not having an ideal Navi Mumbai leg of the tournament has seen them climb to second place on the points table. Their bowling unit has spearheaded the transformation, as a disciplined performance led them to end the winning streak of an already qualified Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"Delhi Capitals know what they must do to bounce back. They have shifted their mindset after the Navi Mumbai leg of the WPL 2026, understanding what works here in Vadodara. I think their bowlers have led this change. Nandni Sharma, the way she takes wickets at the death, is key to their plan.

"They played carefully and gave up chances in the chase against RCB, but they wanted to finish within 18 overs to move into second place. They have also not lost to the same team twice this season. That shows they learn and adapt when they face an opponent again," said Katey on JioStar.

She also lauded DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues for her proactive captaincy, noting her tactical flexibility and effective communication with the bowling group to bowl out RCB for 109 on a slow pitch.

“It was an interesting move by Delhi to open with medium-pacer Chinelle Henry, instead of Marizanne Kapp, who usually bowls the first over. The bowling changes at certain moments were very good by captain Jemimah Rodrigues.

“She was constantly moving around the field and talking to her bowlers. For a captain, to keep the team balanced while doing that can be challenging, but she kept things clear. She backed the bowlers and they backed her plans.

“We saw her energy in the celebrations too. She kept thanking the bowlers, even for helping with DRS calls. I think there is more calmness, clarity, and comfort now in how she uses her different bowlers,” she concluded.

--IANS

nr/bc