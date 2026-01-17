WPL 2026: Lanning, Litchfield guide UP Warriorz to 187 against Mumbai Indians

Navi Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) An impressive batting effort by captain Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield propelled UP Warriorz to 187/8 against Mumbai Indians, despite a dramatic final over by Amelia Kerr, in their Women’s Premier League match here at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

UP Warriorz suffered an early setback when Kiran Navgire was bowled for a golden duck in the first over by Nicola Carey, but Lanning and Litchfield quickly got the innings under control with a 119-run second-wicket partnership. The duo mixed timing with power to punish loose deliveries, taking advantage of some sloppy fielding by the Mumbai Indians, who dropped chances and missed run-out opportunities at crucial moments.

Lanning played the anchor role with a fluent 70 off 45 balls, striking 11 fours and two sixes, while Litchfield provided the acceleration with a fiery knock of 61 off 37 deliveries, laced with seven fours and three sixes. Their impressive stand laid a solid platform and put the Mumbai bowlers under sustained pressure.

After Litchfield was caught at deep square leg, Lanning continued the onslaught before falling to Hayley Matthews. Chloe Tryon and Harleen Deol then added valuable runs in the middle and death overs, with Harleen striking a quick 25 off 16 balls to keep the momentum going.

Mumbai Indians, however, fought back strongly at the death through Amelia Kerr, who produced a sensational final over. The New Zealand leg-spinner claimed three wickets in the last over, removing Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma, finishing with brilliant figures of 3-28 that helped restrict the Warriorz from crossing the 190-run mark. Earlier, Nat Sciver-Brunt picked up two wickets, and Nichola Carey also got one wicket to her name.

Brief scores:

UP Warriorz post 187/8 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Phoebe Litchfield 61, Harleen Deol 25 ; Amelia Kerr 3-28, Nat Schiver Brunt 2-22) against Mumbai Indians

--IANS

sds/bc