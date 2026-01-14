January 14, 2026 1:55 AM हिंदी

WPL 2026: Injured Anushka Sharma to miss action for 'short period', inform Gujarat Giants

Injured Anushka Sharma to miss action for 'short period', inform Gujarat Giants ahead of their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Gujarat Giants confirmed that Anushka Sharma, who was out from Tuesday's action against the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, has "sustained a minor injury" and will be out of action for a shorter period.

Anushka was seen wearing a strapping on her right hand ahead of Tuesday's match.

"Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants confirm that young batter Anushka Sharma will be out of action for a short period as she recovers from a minor injury sustained while fielding during our match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday night.

"Anushka is under the close supervision of the team’s medical staff and is progressing well. She will be a big miss for the side, but her health and long-term well-being remain our priority. The entire Gujarat Giants family is firmly behind her and looks forward to welcoming her back soon," the Gujarat Giants said in a statement on Tuesday.

Anushka, a 22-year-old batting all-rounder, was snapped up by Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL 2026 auction after a keen bidding battle with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). She wasted little time in announcing her arrival, striking a fluent 44 off 30 balls on her WPL debut at No. 3 against UP Warriorz (UPW), an innings that laid the foundation for GG’s first-ever winning start to a WPL season.

Ayushi Soni was handed a debut cap by the Giants, replacing Anushka in the eleven.

Gujarat Giants' initial performance has been impressive this season, with two victories out of two matches -- versus Warriorz and an extremely tight game against Delhi Capitals. They stand in second position in the WPL points table currently, as MI has won only one of their first two matches.

However, MI has a strong history against the Giants, having beaten them in each of their previous seven matches in WPL history. For the Mumbai Indians, a fit-again Hayley Matthews is back in the eleven as Nat Sciver-Brunt is unwell.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific (Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X)

Rubio, EAM Jaishankar talk nuclear law, trade, Indo-Pacific

Harmanpreet Kaur praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant Mumbai Indians win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant MI win

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

HM Shah unveils Rs 250-crore development push in Mansa, lays foundation for pharma academy in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

HM Shah lays foundation stone for India's first state-run BSL-4 lab in Gandhinagar

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh will host two IPL 2026 matches of RCB, says State's CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nicola Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue (File image)

Nepali Congress on verge of split as efforts to keep party united continue

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report (File image)

India's Pinaka elevates defence capabilities: Report

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi congratulates Pawan Kalyan on induction into Kenjutsu