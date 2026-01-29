WPL 2026: Happy I’ve gone back to some older patterns, seems to be working, says RCB’s Grace Harris

Vadodara, Jan 29 (IANS) All-rounder Grace Harris said that going back to ‘some older patterns’ with her batting has worked out for her and proved useful after she produced a decisive all-round performance to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) into the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 as RCB cruised to an eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz in Vadodara on Thursday.

Harris was central to RCB’s dominance, first picking up 2 for 22 with the ball before blasting a 37-ball 75 in a chase that never looked in doubt. Her contributions ensured the 2024 champions chased down the 144-run target in just 13.1 overs, sealing their sixth win of the season.

“I’m just really glad to be classified as an all-rounder for this game. I was pretty happy when Smriti said, 'You’re going to get on next over', and I thought, 'yes, I get to bowl today',” Harris told broadcasters after the game, reflecting on her impact in both disciplines.

Chasing 144, RCB seized control from the outset, with Harris attacking from the first over and setting the tone for a ruthless Power-play. She punished anything on her pads, dismantled Kranti Gaud in a boundary-laden over, and took the attack to the spinners as she and her opening partner, skipper Smriti Mandhana, raced to 63/0 in six overs.

Harris brought up her half-century just after the Power-play, muscling S. Asha over long on, and continued to access all areas of the ground with apparent ease. The freedom in her strokeplay, she explained, was the result of simplifying her approach.

“With the batting, we’ve been working on a few things, and I’m happy I’ve gone back to some older patterns. It seems to be working. I’m feeling a bit more free, not thinking too much, and that’s made a big difference. Mainly my head position, along with a few small technical tweaks. Tactically, it’s about where I can set up to best access certain bowlers. But I can overthink that, so I’ve gone back to being freer. That’s allowed me to access more areas of the ground and not worry too much about the one ball that might get me out,” she said.

The carnage against the UPW’s attack continued until Harris was dismissed on the first ball of the 10th over, but by then RCB had already wiped out 108 runs from the chase. The Aussie added that while tactical planning remained important, her current focus was on clarity rather than complication.

“We do go through the tactical side -- whether to play from the crease or step out -- based on the spinner and the conditions on the day. Right now, I’m trying not to overthink it again, and I think that’s helped. I’m fairly powerful, so I’m lucky to be in a position where I can back my best shot to clear the boundary. I’m just trying to cash in when I can and free myself up,” the RCB opener added.

After Harris’ dismissal, Mandhana took charge, accelerating to her half-century as RCB finished off the chase with 41 balls to spare. Harris also shed light on their opening partnership, describing the contrast in personalities and the communication that helped maintain momentum.

“When we glove-tap, I’m probably the one using all the oxygen with the talking. She’s very composed, knows her own game, and just lets me say whatever I need to. She helps refocus me for the next ball using my own keywords, gives me a little heads-up on what the bowlers might do, and where I could hit it. And after that - well, let’s see what happens,” she said.

Earlier, UP Warriorz had shown promise after being put in to bat, reaching 74 without loss in eight overs through Meg Lanning and Deepti Sharma. However, Nadine de Klerk’s four-wicket haul triggered a collapse, with Harris also chipping in as Warriorz slid to 143/8 despite Deepti’s 55.

The loss keeps UP Warriorz’s playoff fate hanging by a thread, while RCB’s emphatic victory confirms their place in the final, driven by an all-round ‘Player of the Match’ performance from Harris.

