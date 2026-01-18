WPL 2026: Gautami targets statement performances for RCB after whirlwind journey

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Gautami Naik's path to the Women's Premier League (WPL) has been rapid and challenging. The 27-year-old batting all-rounder worked through several state teams and domestic cricket hardships before achieving her dream of participating in the league by playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai on January 12.

Although Gautami didn’t get to bat or bowl in the match that RCB won, she will cherish the moments from being informed about her WPL debut to stepping onto the field for the rest of her life. "We were practicing and that's when our head coach, Malolan (Rangarajan) sir, came and told me that you are playing the next match, so get prepared accordingly. He told me about the role and everything.

“After he told me about it, I was a little shocked that I am going to play in WPL because it was my dream and everyone's dream is to play on a good platform and represent a good franchise. So, it was a wonderful feeling to know that my dream is going to be fulfilled because I have been working hard for all these things for so many years.

“In that process, all those things were looking very good and that feeling of going to play for a franchise like RCB in the WPL and sharing the dressing room with the likes of Smriti, Harris and everyone (as a playing eleven member). So, yes, I was very happy and excited at that time," recalled Gautami in a conversation with IANS.

Gautami played three games, batting only once and scoring nine runs. Her path to join RCB was accelerated by the 2025 Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL). As part of Ratnagiri Jets, she opened the batting with Smriti, who is now her captain at RCB.

Gautami, known for her long levers and powerful hits, accumulated 173 runs over six innings, making her the third highest scorer in the tournament. Her impressive performance caught the attention of RCB’s scouts, leading to her evaluation at RCB’s trials in Surat and Mumbai by Rangarajan and batting coach RX Murali.

Gautami vividly remembers her initial encounter with Smriti, which set a positive tone for what would become a meaningful learning experience. In her message to the team prior to the competition, Smriti emphasised that everyone would have fun and play their designated roles.

When they opened together, Gautami noted Mandhana's calm demeanour, her ability to make decisions under pressure, and her way of managing difficult situations. From the non-striker's end, Smriti also offered guidance by inquiring about Gautami’s strengths and the type of game she could deliver.

A memorable moment for Gautami was batting with Smriti during the 85-run partnership, where each shot from Smriti consistently amazed her with how effortlessly she managed the game.

Gautami's transition from domestic cricket to the WPL has been substantial. While domestic cricket mainly emphasises mindset and skills, the WPL presents a higher level of intensity. Watching live matches, sharing dressing rooms with international players, and observing their work ethics make the WPL a completely different environment.

Gautami acknowledged that while domestic cricket has grown more competitive, the WPL stands out due to its higher level of competition, featuring more senior players and better facilities. Initially a pace bowler, her love for batting sparked a significant discussion with her coach, Avinash Shinde.

"My journey started as a pacer, but I really liked batting. I used to go to my coach and would say, ‘I don't want to bowl, I just want to bat.’ That's when he said, ‘We'll develop your batting.’ I used to do hard hitting first. But after that, with my coach, I've worked so hard every day on myself for perfecting every shot.

"I would think, ‘How can I do better?’ I mean, I've improved my technique with small basic points. I liked hard hitting, and that's my game of playing aggressively. So my coach worked on me in such a way that he added everything to my game, technically, mentally, physically. He added everything I needed to become a player.

"Day by day, and every year, those changes kept coming. We kept working – like this year, we'll work on this shot or we'll work on our mentality or area-wise, where should I develop? What is my strength and what can I do better? He kept adding all those things to my batting. Then, day by day, those improvements started coming as a result," she explained.

Her transformation into an off-spinner happened almost by accident during her time with Nagaland. "There was a coach there and he said, your height is good and you should bowl off-spin. So, I was bowling and found I had 3-4 good variations. The coach was surprised that I was bowling off-spin so well. He said, ‘Why don't you continue?’

“So, he asked me to bowl off-spin in the next match. It was a domestic match with Bihar. I took almost 5 wickets in that match. Since then, that journey started and suddenly I became an off-spinner from a pacer," she recounted.

The Nagaland chapter was established following limited playing opportunities in Maharashtra after the Covid-19 pandemic. "I was selected for the Maharashtra under-23 team. But I didn't get much chances – I got to play in the last match, which didn't go well. The Maharashtra senior women's team was packed and I didn't see any other options.

“So, my friend, Poonam Khemnar (currently in Mumbai Indians), came to play in the Nagaland team as a guest player (along with Kiran Navgire, who is in UP Warriorz). She suggested my name to play there. I didn't have much experience in playing domestic cricket.

"But, after going there, I got to know the culture, as cricket had just started in the North-East and wasn't that developed. But, when we were playing there, the coaches and players had only one vision - to help the team qualify (for knockouts). We wanted to play as many good games as possible. I got chances there to work on my skill and fitness," she explained.

Her breakthrough came during a Women's MPL exhibition match that caught the attention of former India wicketkeeper Kiran More, leading to a move to Baroda. "I played a good knock in that game and Kiran More sir was there as a Mumbai Indians scout and he approached me by asking where I come from and for whom I am playing.

“He then called me for the trials of Mumbai Indians, where I performed well. He then asked me if I'm interested in playing for Baroda. So, I agreed. I spoke to my coach and I was given an opening slot.

“After playing there, I got to know a lot of things like how to improve my skill and fitness, as well as mindset and plans as an opener. So, I played for 2 years for Baroda in that way. Then I decided to come to Maharashtra and play from my state," she said.

Gautami's return to Maharashtra was successful, with impressive performances in invitational matches and the Women's MPL, which led to her selection for the senior team. She ultimately won the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, despite scoring only 89 runs in six innings.

Now at RCB, Gautami is amidst top international talent, gaining insights from their approach to the game. "All of them, like Grace Harris, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil are very hard-working girls. Whenever they come on the field, their approach, attitude, and the way they plan is a learning experience. Their net sessions are also planned in the same way.

"I noticed one thing that everyone is working very hard, whether it's batting, bowling or fielding in the nets. If you properly work hard, you will get good results. I am following all these things. I am learning from them how to play a good game and how to keep a good mindset and approach," she added.

Looking ahead, Gautami has clear objectives for the rest of her WPL campaign, which now shifts to Vadodara. "If I speak individually, my target is to make runs for my team in any given situation. I want to set a good statement and show that the domestic players of RCB have also come here with a strong approach and mindset.

“My biggest goal is to win as many matches for RCB as possible. My last goal is to win the trophy. I will give my 100 percent in all the areas irrespective of whether I get batting, bowling and fielding while playing for the team," she concluded.

