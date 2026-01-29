January 29, 2026 9:51 PM हिंदी

WPL 2026: Excited to get out there and put on a show, says debutant Amy Jones ahead of UPW’s do-or-die clash with RCB

Vadodara, Jan 29 (IANS) England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones is set to make her Women’s Premier League (WPL) debut in a high-stakes encounter, as UP Warriorz prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 18 of the tournament, a contest that could determine their playoff fate.

Jones was drafted into the UP Warriorz squad as a replacement for Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield, who was ruled out through injury. The 32-year-old England international arrived on short notice but is eager to make an impact as the Warriorz head into a do-or-die clash.

Speaking to broadcasters ahead of the match, Jones addressed the whirlwind nature of her arrival and the challenges of travel. “I've gotten over the jet lag. I had a good couple of nights' sleep. But yeah, as you say, it was a quick turnaround, but I'm very excited to be here,” she said.

Despite not being part of the tournament from the outset, Jones revealed that the WPL had long been on her radar and that she had kept track of the competition from afar. “I've only heard good things about WPL, and it's definitely been something that I've wanted to be a part of. So yeah, really excited for this opportunity. It's been a difficult hour, but I've been watching the highlights and been looking forward to watching those each morning,” she said.

The timing of her debut adds extra intrigue, with UP Warriorz entering the final stretch of the league phase knowing there is no margin for error. Jones embraced the pressure that comes with such a scenario. “Really exciting. As you say, it's at the crux of the stage at the moment. So yeah, every game's a must-win, which is hugely exciting for us as players,” she said.

Jones also highlighted the mood within the Warriorz camp, stressing that the squad is fully aware of what is at stake against RCB. “Everyone's really up for it. We've had some really good training sessions and a great team talk today before we left the hotel. Everyone's really excited to get out there and put on a show,” she said.

When asked what fans can expect from her on the field, Jones kept expectations measured, focusing on contributing in familiar ways. “Not too sure, really. Hopefully, just what I bring to other competitions, I think. I'm really excited to get out there with the gloves. So hopefully, I can do a good job for this new team.”

With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, UP Warriorz will be counting on Jones’ experience and composure as they take on RCB in a match that could define their WPL campaign. RCB won the toss and put the Meg Lanning-led side to bat first here at the BCA Stadium (Kotambi).

