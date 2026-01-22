January 22, 2026 10:44 PM हिंदी

WPL 2026: Devine’s unbeaten fifty takes Gujarat Giants to 153/8 against UP Warriorz

Sophie Devine's unbeaten fifty takes Gujarat Giants to 153/8 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 clash at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Vadodara, Jan 22 (IANS) Sophie Devine's unbeaten 42-ball half-century guided Gujarat Giants to 153/8 against UP Warriorz in Match 14 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 clash at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday.

Coming out to bat at number four, Devine hit two fours and three sixes to take Gujarat Giants past the 150-mark after a disciplined bowling performance from UP Warriorz had threatened to restrict the home side to a below-par total. For UPW, Sophie Ecclestone and Kranti Gaud picked two wickets each.

GG’s innings began with Beth Mooney and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, coming in for leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, hitting four boundaries between themselves before Kranti struck in her second over by castling the latter with a delivery that nipped away to hit the top of off-stump.

Anushka Sharma immediately found boundaries via a loft down the ground, a straight drive, and an edge past third man. However, Kranti removed Anushka by having her edge behind for 14. Ashleigh Gardner walked in but struggled against Kranti and Sophie.

Mooney, meanwhile, cut and lofted for boundaries to move towards her first fifty of the season. But Deepti Sharma struck when Ashleigh looked to pull, but missed the ball and was castled for just five. Sophie struck a key blow by removing Mooney for 38 by having her caught at mid‑off.

Bharti Fulmali’s stay was short as confusion with Sophie led her to a run‑out, while Kanika Ahuja was caught at mid‑off off Chloe Tryon, and Kashvee Gautam was castled by Ecclestone. After Renuka Singh Thakur was run out attempting a second run, Sophie Devine struck consecutive sixes off Shikha Pandey to reach her fifty off 42 balls on the last ball and ensured Gujarat crossed the 150-mark, as 16 runs came off the final over.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 153/8 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 50 not out, Beth Mooney 38; Kranti Gaud 2-18, Sophie Ecclestone 2-22) against UP Warriorz

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Soorma Hockey Club beat SG Pipers 6-1, but fail to get through to the Qualifiers of the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Soorma Hockey Club beat SG Pipers 6-1, but fail to get through to the Qualifiers

Riddhima Kapoor shares a beautiful picture of Neetu Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Riddhima Kapoor shares a beautiful picture of Neetu Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Zaheer Iqbal misses Sonakshi Sinha, says her laughter is ‘all that he ever wants to see’

Zaheer Iqbal misses Sonakshi Sinha, says her laughter is ‘all that he ever wants to see’

Global perception of India at Davos overwhelmingly positive: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Global perception of India at Davos overwhelmingly positive: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan react as Homebound misses out on Oscar race

Karan Johar, Neeraj Ghaywan react as Homebound misses out on Oscar race

Trump launches ‘Board of Peace’, outlines Gaza push (Photo: @Indianinfoguide/X)

Trump launches ‘Board of Peace’, outlines Gaza push

Adar Poonawalla announces plans for making ‘strong and competitive’ bid for ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo credit: IANS

Poonawalla announces plans for making ‘strong and competitive’ bid for RCB’s ownership

Nakash Aziz says he wants to produce a film

Nakash Aziz says he wants to produce a film

From Davos to Delhi, next decade belongs to India: Pralhad Joshi

From Davos to Delhi, next decade belongs to India: Pralhad Joshi

Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh skate to golds; Haryana remain on top in the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026 in Leh, Ladakh, on Thursday. Photo credit: KIWG 2026

Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh skate to golds; Haryana remain on top