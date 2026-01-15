WPL 2026: Devine credits match-up awareness and execution in smashing Rana for 32 runs

Navi Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Gujarat Giants (GG) all-rounder Sophie Devine has attributed her record-breaking smash of Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Sneh Rana for 32 runs in the 2026 WPL to favourable match-ups and keeping things simple.

In the WPL 2026 match between DC and GG at the DY Patil Stadium, which the latter won narrowly, Sophie smacked Sneh for two fours and four sixes to claim the record for the most expensive over in WPL’s history. Incidentally, Sophie herself had scored 32 runs in an over off Sneh back in a T20I in Bengaluru in 2015.

"No, not at all. I think we've spoken a bit as a group around match-ups and who our best targets are. For me, off-spin was certainly the case. I guess the way that we started the innings and being able to be really aggressive and take them on, there was no set plan prior to that that we were going to have a real crack.

"I think that's the thing -- when I know I'm batting well, there's probably not too much thinking going on. So it's a plain thing of playing each ball on its merit. The over obviously went for a few, but for me, it's keeping things really simple."

"I know off-spin's a better match-up for me than it is to Beth, obviously, as a left-hander and the ball turning away. So unfortunately, it's as simple as that. There's no great magic trick to it. It was literally just a good match-up, and it came off on the day," said Sophie, while replying to a query from IANS, in a virtual roundtable by the franchise on Thursday.

Sophie's impact wasn't limited to her explosive 95 off 42 balls with the bat. She returned to bowl the final over with DCC needing just seven runs, and took two crucial wickets to seal a thrilling victory for GG.

"You've always got to believe that you can achieve that and defend any total. For me, I felt like the pressure was probably not on us. I thought the game was in the bag for them, the way that they chased and got so close that they were the ones who needed to score the run. So for me, I knew if I kept things really simple -- attacking the stumps, taking pace off, and we were in with a shot."

"Obviously, a full toss first ball wasn't probably what I initially intended, trying to go for a yorker. But again, that's where it's so awesome, these competitions and being put in pressure situations, being able to work with Ash and having really clear plans of what we wanted to try and do. At the end of the day, I mean, you can plan, and you can try and do things, but unless you execute it."

"So I guess I was just really fortunate that I was able to execute that day. I mean, I was in a similar position last game and wasn't able to do it, and I think that's the great thing about cricket. It's a real leveller and can humble you pretty quickly. So it was certainly an exciting game for us. I mean, it would have been nice to have wrapped it up a little bit sooner, but I'm sure everyone hopefully enjoyed the entertainment," she explained about her mindset in that final over.

Despite falling five runs short of what would have been the WPL's first century for the second time in the competition, Sophie remained characteristically focused on team objectives rather than personal landmarks.

"For me, milestones aren't as important as putting the team in a strong position to win. It doesn't make sense to slow down and play for numbers; it's about doing what's best for the team in that situation," she said.

Sophie, who has scored 141 runs and picked up five wickets in GG’s opening three matches, further praised several Indian players stepping up to be match-winners for the franchise in the ongoing competition.

"Franchise cricket is so fantastic for the world game. Overseas players love coming and experiencing, particularly here, the WPL, the conditions, and I guess the challenges that present themselves over here. But equally, the domestic and, I guess, the international players are key to it.

“In any franchise, it's the domestic players that can really make the difference. Overseas players cancel each other out; it's the local players who can be match-winners. Back to the game, Anushka and that brilliant piece of fielding, for her to be able to do that was, I think, a match-winning moment for us.

“So the importance of local players is huge. You've seen over the course of the WPL, not just this year, but the last couple of years, as the standard continues to improve. The domestic players have got the most room to grow and to be able to rub shoulders with overseas players."

"That's one of the great things about these tournaments, everyone is here to learn. It's not just experienced players sharing knowledge; it works both ways. A lot of these players have played far more cricket in Indian conditions than I have," she said.

Sophie specifically highlighted young leg-spinner Kashvee Gautam and pace spearhead Renuka Singh Thakur for their contributions. "Seeing players like Kashvee learn how to execute under pressure and grow with each game is really exciting. That's where these competitions are so valuable, players get exposed to big moments and learn quickly."

"Renuka is world-class. She brings so much control and clarity with the new ball and in pressure overs. When you have someone like her leading the attack, it gives the rest of the bowling group a lot of confidence. She's calm, she understands her plans really well, and she's been a huge asset for us."

--IANS

nr/bsk/