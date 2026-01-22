WPL 2026: Clarity around roles has made a difference for us, says Mandhana on RCB's dream start

Vadodara, Jan 22 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana on Thursday said that clear role definition within the squad has been a key factor behind the team’s strong start to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, with RCB becoming the first side to qualify for the playoffs after winning all five of their matches so far.

Speaking about the good start in the tournament, Mandhana said, “It has been a great start to our campaign, and we are very pleased with our performances so far. We have tried to stay true to our processes and continue to take it one game at a time, but the morale in the group is high, and the environment has been excellent.”

Smriti also explained how contributions from the whole squad have helped the team remain on top. “It has been massively important that everyone has contributed. Beyond the Player of the Match performances, we have seen players step up whenever the situation has demanded it," the captain said.

"In every game, we have found a way to win, even in moments when we have been on the back foot, and that ability to close out results, even when it has not always been smooth sailing, is always a great sign for any team,” she added.

The 29-year-old also reflected on the culture within the group and its impact on performances. “There is a strong belief within the group, and the whole squad is gelling well. A lot of credit has to go to the coaching staff and management for creating an environment where everyone brings the same intensity," she said

"Even in training sessions, players are willing to go that extra mile, and that is reflected in the range of performances we have seen, whether it is from someone experienced like Nadine or a youngster like Gautami,” she added.

Smriti hailed the team management for picking a strong squad at the auction. She said, “When we came out of the auction, it was clear that we had given ourselves a lot of options. That was the first step, and the way the players have come in and executed their roles has helped us achieve results. There is clarity around roles, and that has made a big difference.”

The champion skipper also credited the bowling depth for the team's success. “When you have bowlers like Nadine de Klerk, Lauren Bell, and Shreyanka Patil taking wickets, it naturally puts pressure on the opposition. Beyond them, there have been several other contributions as well. Sayali has stepped up, Arundhati has been economical, and Prema has delivered important spells. That balance and depth across the group is what is giving us confidence going forward,” she concluded.

RCB will play their next match on Saturday, when they will be against the Delhi Capitals at BCA Stadium.

