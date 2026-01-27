January 27, 2026 11:56 PM हिंदी

WPL 2026: Beth Mooney's fifty and Tanuja Kanwar's late blitz lift Gujarat Giants to 174/9 against DC

Beth Mooney's fifty and Tanuja Kanwar's late blitz lift Gujarat Giants to 174/9 against Delhi Capitals in Match 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Vadodara, Jan 27 (IANS) Beth Mooney’s composed half-century and N. Shree Charani’s timely strikes shaped an eventful first innings as Gujarat Giants posted a competitive 174 for 9 against Delhi Capitals in the 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Batting first for the first time, the Giants took advantage of Mooney's composure at the top of the order until the last set of the innings, when Tanuja Kanwar came out to bat. The opening pair for Gujarat was Sophie Devine and Mooney, but Devine only faced the third over before getting out to Marizanne Kapp for 13 runs. Anushka Sharma, batting at No. 3, struck a couple of boundaries within the first 20 balls of the game, showing early aggression.

Mooney hit out a few singles to get used to the pitch. By the end of the Power-play, the Giants had built themselves solidly to 53 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Anushka Sharma kept the Giants scoring towards the middle of the game, had one chance in the eighth over on 39 runs, and had it taken from her almost immediately as Shree Charani took her wicket in the very next delivery, swinging the momentum back to Delhi.

After that, the Giants had another success when captain Ashleigh Gardner hit the ball towards deep mid-wicket only to get out for 2.

Mooney remained calm through everything that happened and reached her fifty runs during her innings with just 39 deliveries, holding the entire innings together while losing wickets all around her.

Charani claimed her second wicket when she bowled Georgia Wareham out for 11 in the 15th over. Delhi increased the pressure on the Giants in the next over when Chinelle Henry dismissed Bharti Fulmali for 3, leaving the Giants in a precarious position. And when she finished her innings at 58 from 46 balls in the 17th over, the Giants' chances for a strong finish seemed bleak.

The Giants' poor finish continued as Delhi shut them down during the final overs of the match. Just when Gujarat appeared to be limping to the end of their innings, Tanuja Kanwar added an important contribution as a No. 9 batter, scoring 21 runs off 11 balls just before the end of the innings.

Kanwar's effort raised the Giants' total to 174 runs for 9 wickets from 20 overs, giving the Delhi Capitals a competitive target despite Delhi not being at their best during the final phase of the innings.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Giants 174/9 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 58, Anushka Sharma 39; Sree Charani 4-31, Chinelle Henry 2-38) against Delhi Capitals

--IANS

hs/bsk/

