One Indian seafarer killed, 19 rescued in attack on vessel off Oman coast

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) One Indian seafarer was killed and 19 others rescued after an attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao off the east coast of Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday, condemning the attack.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao earlier today off the east coast of Oman. Of the 20 Indian seafarers on board, 19 have been rescued, while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the Indian seafarers. We thank the Omani authorities for their support," the MEA said in a statement.

The Ministry said the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region were deeply worrisome.

"We reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable the early return of peace to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region must be restored at the earliest," the statement added.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat said the vessel was attacked while transiting towards India and that it was coordinating with Omani authorities on the safety of all crew on board.

"We are closely monitoring the attack on MV Cape Dao today while transiting toward India, and are in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew on board, including 19 Indian nationals. We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. The Mission extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Mission is coordinating with the RPSL and is in touch with the family of the deceased," the Embassy said in a post on X.

On September 13, the MEA had condemned the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman, which was carrying 14 Indian nationals, of whom 13 were rescued, and one went missing.

"Regarding the missing seafarer, this attack happened off the coast of Oman. It was a Panama flagship carrying 14 Indian nationals, or seafarers, of whom 13 have been rescued, and we deeply thank the Omani authorities for rescuing our nationals. One Indian national is missing; the seafarer was on board. Search and rescue operations continue with the help of the Omani authorities," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

--IANS

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