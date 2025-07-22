July 22, 2025 9:52 PM हिंदी

WPGT 2025: Vani seeks more success in 10th leg as Jasmine eyes another win

Vani Kapoor seeks more success in 10th leg as Jasmine eyes another win in Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the Zion Hills Golf Course in Kolar, Karnataka, on Wednesday. Photo credit: WPGT

Kolar, July 22 (IANS) Vani Kapoor, a four-time winner on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) this season, and last week’s winner Jasmine Shekar have been drawn together for the first round of the 10th Leg of the Tour this week at the Zion Hills Golf Course. They will have the talented Vidhatri Urs as the third player in the group.

In all, 37 players, including seven amateurs, will tee off in the event that carries a purse of Rs. 16 lakh.

Among the other leading professional players in the field are Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall, and Neha Tripathi, who was runner-up to Jasmine in the last leg.

Last week at the ninth leg was one of the rare occasions this season when Vani finished out of the Top 3. In eight starts before this week, Vani has won four times, been runner-up twice, and was tied-third on another occasion. Last week, Vani was tied fifth at Hosur and will be looking to get back to her winning ways and grab her fifth title of the season.

The winners this season have been Vani Kapoor (4 times), Sneha Singh (2), while Rhea Purvi Saravanan, Amandeep Drall, and Jasmine Shekar have won once each.

The seven amateurs include Saanvi Somu, who has been in contention on several occasions but has not been able to convert these opportunities into a win. She will have another go this week. The other amateurs in the field are Keerthana Rajeev, Keya K. Badugu, Tanisha Prithvi, Dia Cris Kumar, Anvvi Dahhiya, and Ceerat Kang, whose sister Heena Kang is also in the field and will debut as a pro on her birthday.

Vani leads the Hero Order of Merit with Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, and Jasmine Shekar trailing behind her in that order.

--IANS

bsk/

