WPAC 2025: Colombia’s Angie Nicoll, 16 and fearless, sets World Record on debut

Colombia’s Angie Nicoll, 16 and fearless, sets World Record on debut in the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo Credit-Embassy of Colombia to India

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) At the age of sixteen, most teenagers are worried about going to school, pursuing hobbies, or weaving dreams about their future. But for Colombia’s Angie Nicoll Mejía Morales, the future arrived early—under the dazzling lights of the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

Angie clocked 12.34 seconds in the women’s T38 100m event, setting a new Championship Record and winning the gold medal. It was her first-ever World Championship race, yet it seemed as if Angie was made for this very stage. Just minutes after her remarkable victory, she stood before the cameras —astonished, elated, and almost speechless.

She said, “Honestly, my mind is still blank. I still can’t believe it. I never expected this because athletics was never something I wanted to do. But today my body just responded on its own, and I’m very, very happy.”

However, this “unexpected” win did not come by chance. It was the result of years of persistence, persuasion, and guidance. Angie was quick to name the person who never let her give up.

“I want to thank Professor Kendrick San Miguel. He was the one who always supported me, who encouraged me to try athletics even when I didn’t like it. Without him, I wouldn’t be here,” she said.

Her gratitude didn’t stop there. Becoming emotional, she added, “I am also very grateful to my dad, my mom, and my brother. They’ve always been there for me, pushing me forward and believing in me.”

Perhaps what makes Angie’s story most special is the message she carries for others like her. Asked what advice she would give to girls in her country and around the world, her words reflected wisdom far beyond her years: “Don’t give up and work hard. The work is tough, and the road is long. But don’t give up.”

It is this blend of youthful innocence and deep determination that makes Angie’s debut unforgettable. The 16-year-old girl who once shied away from athletics today stood atop the podium on the world’s biggest stage—a living testament to resilience, guidance, and belief.

Her triumph in New Delhi may mark just the beginning of a promising career, but for Angie Nicoll Mejía Morales, it already means much more. It serves as a reminder that sometimes the journeys we resist the most are the ones that define us.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

