'Wow, This Kid’s Good', Gerard Butler lauds his How to Train Your Dragon co-star Mason Thames

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The popular drama, "How to Train Your Dragon" has returned in a live-action avatar.

While Mason Thames will be seen as Hiccup, Nico Parker has taken on the role of fierce and fearless Astrid. Gerard Butler will play Stoick the Vast, Hiccup’s father and leader of Berk.

The cast of "How to Train Your Dragon" further includes Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur, among others.

Butler was all praises for his on-screen son Thames for his effortless portrayal of Hiccup.

Looking back at their chemistry on set, Butler shared, “I knew Mason was good—he had to be to get the role—but being in scenes with him, I kept thinking - Wow. This kid’s good."

Lauding Thames further, he added, "He works incredibly hard, cares deeply, and has this raw, natural talent. He listens, absorbs, and understands that watching other actors is just as valuable as any drama class. Seeing him as Hiccup—the humor, the confidence, the uncertainty, the heartbreak, the need to prove himself—was incredible. He handled every moment with nuance and precision. One of the real advantages of live-action was getting to see a young actor as talented as Mason bring something new to the role. And now, having seen the film, I can say without hesitation—he’s outstanding.”

Set against the backdrop of the Viking village of Berk, "How to Train Your Dragon" revolved around a young inventor Hiccup, who is burdened by his father, Chief Stoick the Vast's huge expectations.

Hiccup's life takes a dramatic turn after he meets Toothless—a rare and mysterious Night Fury. He does not kill or capture her but decides to show mercy.

"How to Train Your Dragon" is all set to reach the cinema halls on June 13.

