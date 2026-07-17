Worshippers of Jinnah will only divide for political gains: CM Yogi hits out at Cong, SP

Shamli, July 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition - Congress and Samajwadi Party and labelled them as “worshippers of Jinnah”.

"There can be no alternative to development. Those who follow Jinnah's ideology will divide society whenever they get an opportunity, in the name of caste or region. Their goal is to spread anarchy, weaken the security fabric of women and businessmen.''

The Chief Minister’s scathing criticism came during the inauguration and laying of the foundation stones of 89 development projects worth Rs 581 crore in Shamli.

CM Yogi, drawing a contrast between the pre- and post-2017 era, said that Shamli had once become a symbol of terror but today it has become a hallmark of how development can change people’s lives.

He said that prior to 2017, development work had stalled, and basic amenities like electricity, security, and healthcare were in a dismal state, but the double-engine government has transformed the face and destiny of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister remarked that Shamli, once notorious for terror, mass migration, and hooliganism, has now emerged as a new hub of development.

He said that the city witnessed goons and thugs openly roaming on the streets, daughters fearing to move out of their homes and farmers committing suicide, but all that has become a “thing of the past”.

He noted that the convergence of Delhi-Dehradun, Shamli-Ambala, and the proposed Shamli-Gorakhpur expressways would make the district a crucial development centre for Western Uttar Pradesh and NCR in the future.

Talking about Uttar Pradesh’s decade of transformation, CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh is now the country's leading state in the production of sugarcane, sugar, and ethanol. He noted that a decade ago, the state of electricity and healthcare services in Shamli was dire, whereas today, the power supply in the district has reached new heights.

He remarked that the state's sugar mills were grappling with a crisis in 2017, but the BJP government successfully brought them to fruition, informing that 122 sugar mills are currently operational.

Sugarcane farmers are receiving a price of Rs 400 per quintal, and the payment system has become more effective compared to the past, he added.

The Chief Minister also recalled the contributions of Shamli and Kairana to the Revolution of 1857, stating that this land played a pivotal role in earning global recognition for Indian classical music.

--IANS

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