World Skate announces qualification schedule for Los Angeles Olympics

Geneva, March 26 (IANS) World Skate announced on Thursday the Olympic qualification system rules in the disciplines of Skateboarding Park and Skateboarding Street for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The qualification pathway consists of two phases, including the World Skateboarding Tour (WST) in Phase 1, which runs from June 11, 2026, to March 31, 2028, and serves as the sole funnel into Phase 2.

Each national team can register up to three athletes per WST event, and up to six additional athletes per nation may earn entry by ranking in the World Skateboarding Ranking top 30 as of 60 days before the start of said event, World Skate announced.

The Phase 2 runs from April 1, 2028, to June 11, 2028, and consists of a separate contest series for the top 44 in each discipline and gender as determined by World Skate.

These 176 athletes will each be given an evenly graduated Phase 2 points baseline at the outset, determined by their qualification position within the eligible 44 athletes in their discipline going on to form Phase 2.

World Skate also announced that each team has a maximum of three qualified athletes. At least one athlete from the host country (if not already qualified through ranking) and at least one per continent will qualify for the Games. There is also one spot for eligible athletes from underrepresented countries and regions to qualify through the Universality Quota.

Meanwhile, with a little over two years to go until the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, LA28 has unveiled its official Look of the Games, a visual identity centered on the concept of "LA in full bloom," organizers announced on Monday.

The visual identity draws inspiration from the California Superbloom, a rare natural phenomenon in which dormant wildflower seeds burst across hillsides, valleys, and deserts in cascading waves of color, occurring roughly once a decade in Southern California's unique climate.

--IANS

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