Working hard at the CoE in Bengaluru, will be back on the playing field soon: Rishabh Pant

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said his recovery from a side strain is progressing well at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and he expects to return to competitive cricket soon.

Pant has been sidelined after sustaining a side strain on his right side during a practice session on the eve of the ODI series against New Zealand in Vadodara, when he was struck above the waist by a ball from a throwdown specialist.

“My fitness is getting better day-by-day. I am working hard in the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and I feel I am going to be out on the playing field soon,” said Pant while being on the sidelines of the World Pickleball League, where he was present as co-owner of Mumbai Pickle Power team.

He also emphasized the need to remain engaged with the sport during lengthy rehabilitation periods and credited his love for cricket and his support network for sustaining him through the recovery process.

“When I am injured, one thing that always keeps me close to the game is the love for the game and the support from the people around you. As a cricketer, you always have to keep adding to your game. I need to keep looking to get better in each and every aspect of my overall gameplay,” he said.

Pant further said his repeated comebacks from injury have shaped his perspective on cricket and life, though he acknowledged that missing top-level competition remains the most difficult aspect of being sidelined.

“Every comeback has taught me something about life. It has taught me more gratitude, how you see things around you, and wanting to be committed to something that really makes you happy.”

“When I am injured, the thing I miss the most is really enjoying the game. You love the game so much, but you also enjoy it while playing it at the top level. That’s something I miss truly,” he signed off.

