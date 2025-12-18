'Working extensively to reform civil aviation sector', PM Modi's birthday greetings to Ram Mohan Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, praising his extensive work to reform the civil aviation sector.

In a heartfelt message shared on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu Garu. He is a youthful leader who is working extensively to reform the civil aviation sector. Praying for his long life and wonderful health.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media to extend his best wishes to Kinjarapu and prayed for his long life.

“Warm birthday greetings to Union Cabinet Minister Shri @RamMNKJi. May you always remain blessed with good health and long life,” Shah wrote on X.

Joining in the celebrations, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished for Kinjarapu’s prosperity.

He wrote on his social media account, “Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Union Minister Shri @RamMNKji. May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while greeting the Union Minister, wished for his healthy life. “Warmest wishes on your birthday, Hon. Union Minister Shri @RamMNKJi. May Prabhu Shri Ram bless you with a healthy, long and prosperous life.”

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, who was born on this day in 1987, has been serving as the 33rd Minister for Civil Aviation since 2024. He represents the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh and has been a Member of Parliament in the 16th, 17th, and 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Under his leadership in 2025, Ponduru Khadi from his home district, Srikakulam, was officially granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Wishing him on the day, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh praised Kinjarapu's commitment, work ethic, and added that he was proud of his efforts to better the civil aviation sector.

"Happy birthday to my dear brother and Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri @RamMNKji. Have seen your commitment, work ethic and quiet determination up close. Proud of the way you are shaping India’s civil aviation sector. Wishing you good health and many more achievements ahead," wrote Lokesh on X.

