Work on Jailer 2 likely to go on until December, says Rajinikanth

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth has said that work on his eagerly awaited film, 'Jailer 2', being directed by Nelson, is likely to go on until December this year.

Talking to reporters while making his way out of the Chennai airport on Thursday, Rajinikanth said, "Shooting of Jailer 2 is progressing well. It will be December by the time the film ends."

Jailer 2 has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of the first part of the film, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores.

Shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 this year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel.

Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal too are expected to be a part of Jailer 2 as well although there has been no official confirmation in this regard.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge a blockbuster, is scoring the music for the second part as well.

