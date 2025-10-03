October 03, 2025 7:03 PM हिंदी

Women's World Cup: Smith shines as England reduce South Africa to second-lowest total of 69

Linsey Smith shines as England reduce South Africa to second-lowest total of 69 in their opening match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Guwahati, Oct 3 (IANS) Linsey Smith’s stunning new-ball burst set the tone for England Women as they bundled out South Africa Women for just 69 in 20.4 overs – the Proteas’ second-lowest total in ODI World Cup history in the fourth match of the Women's World Cup 2025 at Baraspara Stadium, on Friday.

Having opted to bowl first, England struck immediately through Smith, who removed both openers in her first two overs. She first dismissed South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt for 5 with a sharp caught-and-bowled chance before cleaning up Tazmin Brits, also for 5. Lauren Bell then added to the early damage by knocking over Sune Luus for 2.

Smith wasn’t done yet, and her control with the new ball earned her a third scalp as she sent back Marizanne Kapp for 4 to leave South Africa in deep trouble. From there, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt took charge, striking twice in quick succession to remove Anneke Bosch (6) and Chloe Tryon (2), reducing the innings to a desperate 38 for 6 by the 11th over.

The slide continued despite a gritty effort from wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta, who top-scored with 22 off 36 balls. But she too fell in the 18th over, bowled by Sophie Ecclestone, whose left-arm spin accounted for Nadine de Klerk (3) and Jafta to finish with 2 for 19. Charlie Dean wrapped up the tail with 2 for 14, while Bell ended with 1 for 24.

The collective effort, however, was headlined by Smith’s brilliant figures of 3 for 7 in just five overs, which dismantled South Africa’s top order and ensured the Proteas never recovered. Sciver-Brunt chipped in with a miserly 2 for 5, underlining England’s total dominance.

With South Africa folded for 69, England’s batters now have a modest target to chase, and an opportunity to finish the job quickly to give their net run rate a healthy boost in this World Cup campaign.

Brief scores:

South Africa Women 69 all out in 20.4 overs (Sinalo Jafta 22, Ayabonga Khaka 6; Linsey Smith 3-7, Charlie Dean 2-14) against England Women

--IANS

hs/bsk/

