Women's World Cup: Really special performance by Alana King, says Tahila McGrath

Indore, Oct 25 (IANS) Australia stand-in skipper Tahila McGrath hailed spinner Alana King’s ‘special performance’ of 7-18 as the team cruised to a massive seven-wicket win against South Africa in the Women’s ODI World Cup match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

Alana’s magical performance bundled out South Africa for 97 as Australia chased the target in 16.5 overs to finish at the top of the table. Australia will now take on India in the second semifinal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

“She was very good. Nah, that was pretty awesome. It just felt like, get the ball in her hands and something was going to happen - and that certainly did today. She just relentlessly attacked the stumps, and we felt like every ball was going to be a wicket. Super happy for her. I’ve heard she broke a lot of records - really special performance,” Tahila said in the post-match presentation.

“Yeah, she’s a bit of an X-factor for us this World Cup. As soon as the Power-play was done, I had a quick chat with Ash, and we both agreed to bring her on. She took over and did the rest.”

In the chase of less than 100, Marizanne Kapp and Masabata Klaas gave South Africa an early breakthrough, removing Phoebe Litchfield (5) and Ellyse Perry (0) within the first six overs to put Australia under pressure.

However, Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney steadied the innings with a composed 76-run stand that swung the momentum back in Australia’s favour. Just as the team was closing in on victory, Nadine de Klerk dismissed Mooney, but it was too late for South Africa to mount a comeback. Voll guided Australia home with an unbeaten 38 off 33 balls, laced with seven boundaries, as they sealed the win comfortably.

“The plan was to bat with really good intent. It still looked like a slightly tricky wicket, but if you played with intent, you got rewarded. That was the mindset. We lost a few early wickets, but the way “Volly” and “Moons” batted was really good. I’m always a bit nervous on the sidelines - I’m not a great watcher! (Laughs) But it was awesome to get the job done and walk away with some momentum heading into the semi-finals. (on facing India in the semis) Yeah, absolutely. We’ve played a lot at that ground, and we’ve played a lot against India - especially recently. But knockout games are crucial - anything can happen. Job one’s done, qualifying. Job two, the knockouts - we’re really excited for it,” Tahila said of Australia’s chase.

