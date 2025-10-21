October 21, 2025 3:11 PM हिंदी

Women's World Cup: Khaka replaces Klaas for South Africa as Pakistan opt to bowl

Colombo, Oct 21 (IANS) Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in the 22nd match of the Women's World Cup here at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

South Africa, already assured of a semifinal berth, will look to extend their four-match winning streak when they face Pakistan, who are still searching for their first win of the tournament. The Proteas, sitting third with eight points from five games, have bounced back impressively after their opening defeat to England.

In contrast, Fatima Sana’s side, languishing at the bottom with just two points from rain-affected matches, must halt South Africa’s momentum to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, after winning the toss, said, “We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like a good one. The weather is as well. Diana and I are the two frontline pacers, and then we have a good spin attack. Four spinners, to be exact. Everything depends on this game. We need to be calm and composed. We have to be more calm and composed against South Africa. We will try to win. Same team for us.”

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said, "Not the worst thing to bat first. We have done well chasing through the competition. Obviously, the last time we batted first in this tournament didn't quite go according to the plan.

“We have already qualified for the semi-finals. It will be a good thing to test ourselves today. Really proud of the group for how we managed to bounce back. We have put that performance behind us. Hopefully, we put in a better performance today batting first. Just one change. Ayabonga Khaka comes in for Masabata Klaas.”

Playing XIs:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Lesleigh Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

