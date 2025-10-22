Women's World Cup: Kapp’s all-round brilliance, Wolvaardt’s class help South Africa eliminate Pakistan

Colombo, Oct 21 (IANS) Marizanne Kapp’s all-round brilliance and Laura Wolvaardt’s elegant 90 helped South Africa Women continue their sensational run in the Women's ODI World Cup, crushing Pakistan by 150 runs via DLS method in a rain-marred contest at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The commanding win, their fifth straight in the tournament, not only propelled them to the top of the points table but also sealed Pakistan’s exit from the competition. It also marked the first time South Africa have won five consecutive matches in an ODI World Cup, surpassing their previous best streak of four in 2022.

Pakistan’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss initially seemed to work when Fatima Sana removed Tazmin Brits for a duck in just the second over. But persistent rain interrupted play just as Sadia Iqbal began the third over, forcing multiple stoppages. After over two hours of delay, the match was first reduced to 42 overs per side and then further curtailed to 40.

Once play resumed, South Africa seized control through a superb 118-run partnership for the second wicket between Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus. The duo countered Pakistan’s spinners with smart placement and crisp strokeplay, both bringing up their fifties. Luus departed for 61 off Nashra Sandhu, and shortly after, Wolvaardt fell 10 short of a well-deserved century when Sandhu struck again to end her fluent 90. The left-arm spinner also dismissed Karabo Meso in the same over, capping a fine spell of 3 for 45.

While wickets fell at one end, Chloe Tryon chipped in with a quick 21 before being stumped by Sidra Nawaz. That set the stage for a brutal late flourish from Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk, who tore into the Pakistan attack. The pair added a blistering 52-run stand for the seventh wicket, taking South Africa past 300. Kapp hammered an unbeaten 68 off 43 balls, while de Klerk blazed 41 off just 16 deliveries, ensuring South Africa posted a formidable 312 for 9. After DLS adjustments, Pakistan were set a revised target of 306 in 40 overs.

Pakistan’s chase began on the worst possible note as Ayabonga Khaka removed Muneeba Ali for 5 in just the second over. Kapp then took charge with the ball, producing a devastating opening spell that tore through the top order. She removed Omaima Sohail (6), Sidra Ameen (13), and Aliya Riaz (3) within the first nine overs, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble at 35 for 4.

Any hopes of recovery were constantly interrupted by the weather, as rain once again played spoilsport. The match was halted for nearly an hour, with conditions fluctuating as showers repeatedly returned.

During the interruptions, the target was revised multiple times — first to 299 in 37 overs, then to 270 in 27 overs, and finally to 262 in 25 overs. Play briefly resumed for two overs before the rain returned for good, forcing yet another stoppage and eventually sealing Pakistan’s fate.

With less than five minutes left before the cut-off, the ground staff managed to get the field ready just in time for play to resume. Pakistan Women were handed a revised target of 234 in 20 overs, but South Africa’s bowlers made quick work of the chase.

The Proteas dominated from the outset, maintaining relentless pressure as Pakistan kept losing wickets in clusters. In the end, Pakistan could muster only 83 for 7 in their 20 overs, suffering a crushing 150-run defeat.

Sadia Iqbal (3 for 63) and Nashra Sandhu (3 for 45) were Pakistan’s only bright spots on an otherwise forgettable day.

Brief scores:

South Africa 312/9 in 40 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 90, Marizanne Kapp 68; Sadia Igbal 3-63, Nashra Sandhu 3-45) beat Pakistan 83/7 in 20 overs (Sidra Nawaz 22, Natalia Pervaiz 20; Marizanne Kapp 3/20, Nondumiso Shangase 2/19) by 150 runs via DLS method

--IANS

hs/bsk/