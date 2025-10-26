October 26, 2025 9:38 PM हिंदी

Women's World Cup: India-Bangladesh match reduced to 27 overs per side due to rain

Navi Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Play in Match 28 of the ICC Women's World Cup between India and Bangladesh will start at 8.05 pm, and the game will be reduced to 27 overs per side with the Power-play in the second innings cut down to five overs at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Bangladesh were 39/2 in 12.2 overs when a heavy downpour forced the players into their respective dugouts. The players went off the field at 5.55 pm with heavy rain lashing the ground.

With 9.05 pm announced as the cut-off for the play to start, the rain relented and the ground staff removed the covers.

Umpires Lauren Agenbag and Sue Redfern inspected the ground and told the two captains that some spots on the ground were raising concerns. The ground staff managed to dry them off, and the umpires decided to start the match at 8.05 pm.

This was the third rain intervention of the evening. The second one was before the start of Sunday's match at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, after the first disruption had delayed the toss.

A long spell of rain started at around 3.10 pm, soon after the toss, with the play set to start at 3.25 pm. The ground staff rushed in with the covers as the downpour intensified. With the ground engulfed in near darkness, the rain continued for more than 30 minutes, losing its intensity slowly.

The ground staff started removing the covers after 4.25 pm and put the super soppers into action. The umpires, after an inspection of the ground, decided to start the play at 5 pm.

Earlier, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in what is an inconsequential match, as the semifinal line-up is already decided. This is the last league match for both teams.

