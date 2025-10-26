Women’s World Cup: Bowlers and Amy Jones help England thrash New Zealand by eight wickets (Ld)

Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones struck a fluent unbeaten 86 as England cruised to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in their final group stage game in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, England’s bowlers delivered a collective performance to bowl New Zealand out for 168. Linsey Smith led the charge with figures of 3-30, while skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey chipped in with two wickets apiece, as from 89/1, New Zealand collapsed dramatically, losing their last nine wickets for just 79 runs.

Chasing 169, Amy hit 11 fours and a six, to be not out on 86 off 92 balls, her highest ODI World Cup score. She also shared a 75-run opening stand with Tammy Beaumont, as England completed the chase with 124 balls to spare and sealed second place in the points table, ahead of their semi-final clash against South Africa at Guwahati on October 29.

With rain having already impacted several matches this tournament, England’s higher group finish could prove decisive - they will advance to the final on November 2 in case of a washout on both the match day and reserve day.

As England celebrated their win, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine couldn’t script a fairytale finish to her ODI career. But she walked off to a warm guard of honour from both teams, after having earlier declined one while coming out to bat. A smile on Sophie’s face and hugs from teammates as well as England team members marked the end of a storied ODI career.

In the chase, Amy got going by driving Rosemary Mair for four, before Beaumont freed her arms to pick two boundaries off the pacer. She took a liking to Jess Kerr’s pace and width by driving, whipping, clattering and smacking her for four boundaries in a 17-run sixth over.

With New Zealand wasting a review, Amy lofted for picking two more boundaries before bringing up the fourth fifty of her opening partnership with Tammy in this World Cup. After that, the duo kept the scoreboard ticking with ones and twos, even as Tammy pulled and drove off Amelia Kerr for consecutive boundaries, before being trapped plumb lbw by Lea Tahuhu.

Heather Knight got off the mark by guiding her first ball wide of backward point for four, before sweeping Eden Carson through fine leg for another boundary. With the spinner struggling to nail her lengths, Amy made full use of it by pulling her for a boundary, even as Heather managed to overturn an lbw decision off Amelia via review.

Amy went on to bring up her fifty in 71 balls by clobbering Suzie Bates over long-on for six, before pulling, lofting and driving off Rosemary for a hat-trick of boundaries. Though Sophie came back to trap Heather lbw with an in-dipper, Amy and Danni Wyatt-Hodge ensured England got over the line to sign off from the league stage on a high.

Previously, at 89/1, New Zealand looked in control with Amelia Kerr and Georgia Plimmer settling in. However, the duo being dismissed on consecutive deliveries meant England triggered a collapse, taking control of the match and eventually the result. Despite early struggles, England found their rhythm through their spinners after the powerplay.

England had an early scare as Sophie Ecclestone had to leave the field after landing awkwardly whilst diving to save a boundary in the opening over. But they managed to dismiss Suzie cheaply in the sixth over after chipping a full toss to mid-off on Linsey’s bowling.

England’s lines were inconsistent early on, meaning that Georgia and Amelia settled into a nice rhythm. The duo batted with greater conviction and found scoring opportunities with more intent to stitch a 68-run stand for the second wicket. But on successive balls, England took out the set batters to claw back after an erratic start.

While Amelia holed out to long-on off Alice, Georgia played all around a flick off Charlie Dean and was trapped plumb lbw. Sophie came back to have Brooke Halliday slog-sweeping straight to deep mid-wicket before she went off the field for more treatment on her shoulder, with Sophia Dunkley finishing the over.

From there, New Zealand’s slide began - Maddy Green toe-ended a full toss from Alice straight back to the all-rounder, while Sophie’s last ODI innings ended when her inside edge was caught by Amy Jones off a fuller ball from Nat.

Isabella Gaze, who was dropped on zero, completely missed a sweep off Linsey to be castled for 14, while Rosemary was trapped plumb lbw by Nat. A slow run from Jess resulted in her run out, while Lea mistimed a loft from Linsey and Charlie completed a sharp catch over her shoulder to wrap up New Zealand’s innings quickly.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 168 in 38.2 overs (Georgia Plimmer 43, Amelia Kerr 35; Linsey Smith 3-30, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-31) lost to England 172/2 in 29.2 overs (Amy Jones 86 not out, Tammy Beaumont 40; Lea Tahuhu 1-9, Sophie Devine 1-20) by eight wickets.

-–IANS

nr/ab