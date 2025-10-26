October 26, 2025 4:37 PM हिंदी

Women's WC: Rain delays start as India opt to bowl against Bangladesh; Uma Chetry handed debut

Navi Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in Match 28 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

The toss was delayed by more than 30 minutes, but the start of the match was further delayed as another spell of rain started soon after the toss, forcing the ground staff to bring the covers back again.

India made three changes in the squad, handing a debut to wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, making her the first cricketer from Assam to play for India. She came in for Richa Ghosh, who injured her finger in the previous match against New Zealand. India also rested young pacer Kranti Gaud and spinner Sneh Rana, with Amanjot Kaur and Radha Yadav coming into the playing XI.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said they want to bowl because of the overcast conditions and the possibility of further rain. With the semifinal spot sealed, Harmapreet said, "Mood in the camp is better. We had self-belief and showed it in the last game. Hope to carry the momentum now".

Nigar Sultana Joty, Bangladesh captain, had no problem with batting first. She said it was good for them to bat, because her bowlers have been bowling well. "Getting past the losses was difficult. We have to play match-by-match, gotta show up with our A-game. We want to score 230-plus given our bowling line-up, in these conditions, that'd be a good score," she said.

With the semifinal spots already decided, it is an inconsequential match, but both teams will be playing for bragging rights -- Bangladesh for the satisfaction of having beaten a top-four team while India will be hoping to perfect their combination before the all-crucial knock-out encounter with Australia at the same venue on October 30.

Playing XIs:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh

Bangladesh: Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (capt/wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi.

