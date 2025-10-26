October 26, 2025 1:41 PM हिंदी

Women’s WC: New Zealand elect to bat first against England in Devine’s farewell game

Women’s WC: New Zealand elect to bat first against England in Devine’s farewell game

Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (IANS) New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against England at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The match is also New Zealand captain Sophie Devine's last women's ODI game.

New Zealand, the defending T20 World Cup champions, haven’t had the campaign they hoped for, especially with games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan washed out due to rain in Colombo. Still, there’s added emotional weight to this fixture - it could be the final World Cup appearance for not just Sophie, but also for veterans Suzie Bates, and Lea Tahuhu.

“Looks like a great wicket today. We played well in patches and with the ball we have been good in phases, hopefully we can put those pieces together today. Just want to out there, enjoy and play with a smile on my face. It's been a real honour,” said Sophie.

England, meanwhile, will be keen to finish at second place in the points table. A higher ranking could prove to be crucial for England if rain disrupts their Guwahati semi-final against South Africa in the coming week. It’s to be remembered that in case of a washout, the team placed higher would advance to the final.

To address their shaky middle-order woes, England have brought in Danni Wyatt-Hodge for Emma Lamb. “We wanted to bat as well, looks a dry wicket. Coming in at this stage is difficult for anyone, but banking on Danni’s experience,” said captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Playing XIs

England: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, and Eden Carson

–IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

Women’s World Cup: Ecclestone to not bowl anymore for England due to shoulder injury

Women’s WC: Ecclestone won't return to field as a precaution after injury scare, confirms ECB

Kareena Kapoor shares proof that ‘weekends should last longer’ with her family

Kareena Kapoor shares proof that ‘weekends should last longer’ with her family

IMF data shows India’s economy growing rapidly on strong domestic consumption: Economists

IMF data shows India’s economy growing rapidly on strong domestic consumption: Economists

Pooja Ruparel recalls how Satish Shah kept everyone laughing on the sets of ‘DDLJ’

Pooja Ruparel recalls how Satish Shah kept everyone laughing on the sets of ‘DDLJ’

Jaipur played as a complete unit; they deserved this impressive win: Rishank Devadiga

Jaipur played as a complete unit; they deserved this impressive win: Rishank Devadiga

7 of top 10 firms add Rs 1.55 lakh crore in market value

7 of top 10 firms add Rs 1.55 lakh crore in market value

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad share loved-up pictures from their vacation

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad share loved-up pictures from their vacation

Soha Ali Khan shares moments from her relaxing pool time in Goa with friends

Soha Ali Khan shares moments from her relaxing pool time in Goa with friends

Adani Ports anchors nation’s Blue Economy ambitions at India Maritime Week 2025

Adani Ports anchors nation’s Blue Economy ambitions at India Maritime Week 2025

Celebs pay their last respects to Satish Shah at his funeral

Celebs pay their last respects to Satish Shah at his funeral