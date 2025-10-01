Women’s WC: Molineux returns, no Schutt as Australia opt to bat first against NZ

Indore, Oct 1 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux returns to Australia’s playing eleven for the first time after knee surgery and recovery, as skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup opener at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday.

With Sophie coming in, veteran pacer Megan Schutt has been left out, as Australia have opted to go with out-and-out pace of Darcie Brown alongside Megan Schutt. Australia are seven-time world champions and reigning holders of the trophy. They are aiming to begin their title defence in what is also the venue’s first international women’s game.

“Just put some runs on the board and see what happens. There's a possibility it could get better later but it didn't happen last night. We played some really tough games of cricket in tough conditions. We're ready to go. The group is in a great place. We're looking at getting better at every single opportunity we get. Want to improve, want to take women's cricket forward,” she said.

On the other hand, New Zealand are playing an ODI after six months and captain Sophie Devine said she would have elected to bat first too. “But fresh wicket, start of the tournament, not very concerned. I think we've got a great balance within the side. Experience through the batting order in Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, really balanced group.”

“Just grateful for the opportunity to come out here again and represent my country. Fills me with pride. Obviously results are important, but what matters most to me is the people around me,” she said.

Playing XIs-

Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, and Darcie Brown

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, and Bree Illing

